Physical 100 season 1 episodes 5 & 6 release date and air time on Netflix

Physical 100 is all set to release episodes 5 and 6 on Netflix at 3 am ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The first Korean survival series on the OTT platform, it features 100 contestants put their best foot forward in some of the toughest challenges to prove that they are worthy of staying in the competition. While some managed to prove their mettle, others couldn't perform their best and were thus eliminated from the competition.

Episodes 5 and 6 will provide viewers with answers to cliffhangers and offer more interesting challenges that will test contestants to their limits. They will bring their A-game in a series of individual and team challenges, hoping to secure their safety until one of them wins the coveted title and the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW.

Season 1 of Physical 100 was announced during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the hit series is extremely popular amongst the audience and features talented participants from the South Korean peninsula - including Olympians, social media influencers, YouTubers, and many others who compete irrespective of race, age, gender or religion.

Episode 5 and 6 of Physical 100 will continue from a cliffhanger

This week's two episodes of Physical 100 will continue to document the remaining contestants participating in a variety of quests at both an individual and a team level to determine which of them will stay in the competition.

The previous week's episode saw the contestants battle in their first team quest. Ahead of getting instructions about the test, they had to be split into teams. In a sheet marked with the cast's pictures and names, each contestant had to choose three names of the people they wanted to team up with.

After the 10 team leaders were selected on Physical 100, Jan Eun-sil was left disheartened as she was chosen as the last leader and only had the leftover contestants after fellow leaders elected their teammates. However, she vowed to give the best along with her team.

In the first team quest, Eun-sil and her team had to compete against Nam Kyung-jin's team. Before the challenge began, the latter kept provoking the opponents as they thought to have an easier chance at winning, considering Eun-sil's team had members other leaders did not select for their teams.

The Physical 100 team quest was called Moving Sand. The two teams had to put sand in a sandbox by crossing bridges. However, they could not pass on the sandbags to each other and had to individually cross the bridge to complete the task. The team that managed to collect the most sand in the box in 12 minutes would win.

The two teams were extremely close, and eventually the two team leaders, Jang Eun-sil and Nam Kyung-jin were called to stand on the bridge. The leader of the losing team would fall down, indicating their loss, and all the team members would be eliminated from the competition.

While the results of the first round are unknown, there are 4 other sets of teams all ready to compete this week to earn their win. Viewers will have to tune in to the episodes to find out which teams will make it through to the next quest.

Physical 100 promises viewers a lot of drama, emotions and laughter, while also leaving them with a lot of suspense. Unlike traditional Korean shows, episodes of the survival series are only weekly, so the wait for the cliffhanger to end is unbearable. But the upcoming weeks are extremely close and viewers will soon find out who all makes it safe.

Don't forget to tune in to the episodes of Physical 100 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes