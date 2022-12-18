Piñata Masters! 2022 host: Who is Daniel Sosa?

Comedian Daniel Sosa is all set to host a creative reality competition Piñata Masters! 2022 on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 3.01 am on Netflix.

On the show, seven teams will compete to earn the prestigious title of Piñata Masters with their colorful and creative work. Their creations must impress the most demanding and fickle of all juries - a group of picky children.

A piñata is a container that is made of papier-mâché, pottery, or cloth. It is then decorated and filled with candy, before breaking it up as part of a celebration. Talented artisans and creators from across the country will be put to the test to create colorful paper animals and unheard of objects from scratch.

However, the competition won’t be simple as piñatesters will keep a close eye on the contestants' creations. Many guests will also join the host on the show, where the winner will win one million pesos.

Piñata Masters! 2022 host Daniel Sosa has done two comedy specials for Netflix

Mexican comedian and writer Daniel Sosa was born in November 1993. He studied communication at Unitec Campus Marina-Cuitláhuac. Around the time he began his collegiate studies in 2012, he also began pursuing stand-up.

Sosa is considered one of the leading exponents of the new generation of comedians in Mexico. The host of Piñata Masters!, Daniel has participated in several Mexican television shows and many programs for various streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon.

He has done two comedy specials for Netflix, namely Sosafado in 2017 and Maleducado in 2019. In the former, which was directed by Jan Suter and Raúl Campos, Daniel talked about living arrangements, work-related situations, school problems, and questions about women, among other topics.

Meanwhile, in his second Netflix comedy special Maleducado, the artist reflected on his childhood, Mexican traditions, and the problem with the movie Coco. It was directed by Marcos Bucay.

Daniel's third comedy special on YouTube, Ya no es lo mismo, garnered more than 3.5 million views after it was released in 2020. The comedian has even shared his voice to bring animated characters from movies and series, like Ferdinand (20th Century Fox) and Scissor Seven (Netflix), to life.

As per improv.com, Daniel had three successful national tours prior to 2020. His tour sold out in Mexico’s Metropólitan and Pabellón M. He was also involved as a headliner on the primary comedy stages in festivals like Coordenada, Machaca, and Vive Latino. He has also worked with Carolina Moran and Chumel Torres in a Casa Comedy TV series called Los Aficionadies.

Daniel Sosa even did a sit-down interview with Eugenio Derbez while playing a character named DJ Erwin.

More about Daniel Sosa and Piñata Masters!

In Piñata Masters!, which is being produced by Netflix, around 14 artists will work in a pair to create various type of piñatas. The creations will be judged by a group of four kids who will look into every detail, including the colors used.

The trailer of Piñata Masters! shows team members running in the room to get their hands on the raw materials. They are then seen drawing their creations on paper before bringing them to life.

As time runs out, the teams are tense as some or the other problem arises in their final creation. Even the kids are worried whether the contestants will be able to complete the task on time or not.

On the show, viewers will get to see the kids hammering the piñatas and some creations being exploded, leaving the children exhilarated. Finally, the team with the best result will take home the trophy and the cash prize of one million pesos.

Don't forget to tune in to Netflix on December 23 to watch the new season of Piñata Masters! with host Daniel Sosa.

