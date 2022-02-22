President's Day sale 2022: 5 unbelievable fashion deals you can shop from

There is good news for all seasoned shoppers, the President's Day sale is back with some unbelievable steals. This year we celebrate President's Day on February 21, 2022, and although it is a day to celebrate Washington's birth anniversary, it is also a reminder to reflect on the creation of the United States of America and its values.

We have curated a list of our favorite deals from the weekend's sale for President's Day, just for you.

Top 5 steals from President's Day sale

1) ASOS leather jacket

ASOS has a President's Day sale which is upto 70% off and one of the items that caught our attention was the Barney's Originals Beppe leather jacket with ribbed detail which was originally $607 USD and is now reduced to $96.80 USD, courtesy of President's Day 2022.

The jacket is an original transitional jacket with notch lapels and zip fastening function. It also features functional pockets and ribbed inserts. The product is available in a black colorway with a range of sizes from UK 2 to UK 12. One can also avail extra 20% off site-wide with the code FLAG at the checkout.

2) Nike ZoomX SuperRep kicks

Kicks Deals @KicksDeals

Check sizes while available for the black/white Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge trainer for $70.97 + FREE shipping when logged into Nike+ account.



BUY HERE -> 50% OFFCheck sizes while available for the black/white Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge trainer for $70.97 + FREE shipping when logged into Nike+ account. #promotion BUY HERE -> bit.ly/3tZA3Gv 50% OFF 💪Check sizes while available for the black/white Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge trainer for $70.97 + FREE shipping when logged into Nike+ account. #promotionBUY HERE -> bit.ly/3tZA3Gv https://t.co/pNmM9XKSoB

The Nike sale just got better on President's Day, and although the sale isn't specifically to celebrate the day, the deals are unbelievable. Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge originally retails for £114.5 and is now reduced to £57.47 at 50% off.

The product description on the brand's website reads,

"The Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge is built for classes and workouts that keep you moving.From the treadmill to the rowing machine to strength training, you get the amazing energy return of ultralight Nike ZoomX foam."

The kicks are available in black/white colorways for women in sizes ranging from UK 2.5 to UK 9.5.

3) Mango Patterned suit blazer

Mango Patterned blazer suit (Image via shop.mango.com)

Mango is having a final clearance sale that has styles with up to 70% off. The Patterned Suit Blazer is one of the deals that caught our attention. The blazer is available in Ecru color from sizes XXS to XXL. The product description on the official site of Mango reads,

"Committed Collection. Wool mix fabric. Structured design. Straight design. Lapel-collar V-neck collar. Lapel with notch. Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs. Shoulder pad. Two pockets without flaps on the front. Inner lining. One button fastening. Party collection. Total look."

The product originally retailed at a price of $199.99 and has been reduced to a price of $79.99 USD after 60% off. One can pair the blazer with the matching Side slit suit pants from Mango, which is also on sale for a price of $59.99

4) Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag 25

Coach has a large fandom which it has developed by manufacturing signature handbags that are sturdy, innovative, trendy, and offer the best quality leather. Most people can't afford their luxury bags, so we bring you a fifty percent off on one of their classic bags.

Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas, which originally retails for $350 is now available for $175. The bag is available in two different colors, khaki redwood and khaki chalk, with a golden touch over the bag. It has refined pebble leather workings and a signature coated canvas. It also features multi-functional pockets on the inside, zip-top closures, and an outside snap pocket.

5) Nordstrom Vince Camuto hobo bag

Nordstrom rack / Vince Camuto hobo bag (Image via nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom racks usually have the best deals on their products, but this one is unbelievable. The Vince Cumato Corin Leather Hobo bag is available at 62+25 % off. The bag originally retails at $188 USD, while after discount it can be purchased for $53.41 USD.

This bag’s center seam and trailing straps give maximum space and afford the bag a modern appeal. The bag is made of full-grain leather with a top-zip closure. The bag also features interior zips which include walls and smartphone pockets with key clips as well.

The bag is available in 6 different colors, including black, good gray, butter ochre, blue beat, rustic taupe multi, and new cream multi.

If there is a need for a wardrobe upgrade, this is the best time to pick your deals. There are massive discounts available at all major retailer stores, which will be worth every cent. These are some of our favorite picks from the President's Day sale. What are yours?

