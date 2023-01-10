"Probably thought they could finesse him out of even more": Big Scarr and Gucci Mane funeral receipt drama explained 

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir has taken to social media to defend her husband after Big Scarr’s close friend Quezz Ruthless accused Mane of not helping Scarr’s family with funeral costs. Since then, several people including Scarr’s sister Alexandra Woods and the late rapper’s father have come forward to speak about the financial situation at hand.

For those unversed, Big Scarr passed away at the age of 22 on December 22. The rapper accidentally overdosed on prescription pills at his girlfriend’s Memphis, Tennessee residence. He was recently laid to rest in the city. Fellow singers NLE Choppa and BigWalkDog attended the funeral. However, Gucci Mane did not show. He mourned the death of Scarr’s passing on social media.

In an Instagram Live, Quess Ruthless, Big Scarr’s close friend and collaborator, put Gucci Mane on blast by claiming that the latter did not live up to his promise to the Scarr family of paying the funeral costs. Ruthless said online:

“You say to them you finna pay for the funeral, they you lie. You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost either, cuh. It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money… the minute that them folks called yo phone to see if you gon’ pay for the funeral, you blocked then.”

Ruthless also claimed that Gucci Mane said that he could not cover Big Scarr’s funeral costs as he had his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir’s birthday coming up.

Ruthless added that Gucci Mane asked Scarr’s family to return the rapper’s 1017 chains following his death. However, Mane was not getting the chains back. Ruthless said:

“You not getting them chains, bruh! You ain’t even text and check on the family, by you text about some chains. I can’t believe you… them chains, ours. Everything that we got, ours.”

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir slams Quess Ruthless’ no-payment claims

Keyshia Ka’Oir took to her Instagram account and attached images of two N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home receipts that totalled up to $20,000. The payment was made directly to the funeral home hosting Big Scarr’s funeral. She said in the Instagram story:

“$20k total! @laflare1017 what u did to these folks mane !!”

In the next Instagram story, she revealed that the Mane family also sent “FLOWERS & not even a THANK U”

In another Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of an email which included the aforementioned receipt. Speaking about Gucci Mane, she said-

“He did this out of the goodness of his heart!”

Responding to Ka’Oir’s Instagram stories, Big Scarr’s sister Alexandra Woods took to her Instagram live to announce that the total cost of the funeral was 60K in reality. She also only acknowledged $10k of the total amount sent by Gucci Mane’s family. She said:

“$10k ain’t s**t… my brother worth more than $10k… like, the money don’t even matter, you asking for the chains back. But anyways, the funeral will get paid for regardless… Gucci ain’t help with s**t.

As the fight continued online, Big Scarr’s father took to Instagram. In a lengthy Instagram stream, in a lengthy statement, he confirmed that $10k was sent to Atlantic Records from Mane’s pocket. He went on to add that the remaining sum of the funeral was covered by him. He also thanked the rapper for covering a portion of the costs.

