Project Runway designer Bones Jones says "race is always in it" after Shannon Beador reunion dress snafu 

The Real Housewives of Orange County recently held its reunion taping. However, even before the taping began, a drama began which included Shannon Beador's dress snafu by Bones Jones.

The yellow-colored dress was a real disaster, reported Page Six, and the dress became a horrific incident, which supplemented further drama. Now, with the catostrophe struck by Bones Jones, he has finally told his side of the story via an Instagram live from his handle @xo.bones.

In this Instagram live, he opened up about racial discrimination, which according to him is always present, he says,

“As a strong Black man that I am, and not to throw race in it, but race is always in it. I feel crazy as this black man in this room not showing up to my job properly,” he added.

Designer Bones Jones' speaks up about his side of the dress fiasco

Bones Jones came live on his Instagram handle on Monday, March 21, 2022, and and shared his side of the story.

Jones claimed on Instagram live that the dress wasn't solely made by him, but he made the dress with the help of a friend in a very short period of time, i.e., two days. He further stated that the measurements received was not complete, with the inclusion of only "three measurements" from Shannon Beador.

Shannon's mishap was covered by a pink dress, and Jones further said that despite the debacle, he was "still extremely grateful" to Beador for giving him a chance, he wrote in another Instagram post.

The Instagram Live went on for two hours in which Bones Jones gave a long explanation about the dress debacle, which he said he knew "wasn't going to work."

Jones further added a sorrowful note where he told viewers that he cried to his mom about the fiasco.

He posted a video of Shannon with him in the replacement dress, a sparkly pink apparel she wore to the taping.

He further said that the dress wasn't designed by him, although, he let fans believe that the dress was made by him, in actuality it was made by Alice + Olivia. He explained on Instagram live that people on the 'RHOC' set knew the actual situation.

"I was going to let everyone think what they wanted to think, and the people who were there knew what was going on, knew what was going down. I was just going to let it be. The messages that were coming in like, ‘OMG the dress is so amazing,’ I would just be like, ‘She looked incredible, right?’ Leave it at that,” he admitted.

Now that the expectations have turned into disappointments, Jones ended up saying he wasn't the one who made the dress.

“If I would’ve just been able to do what I wanted to do from the jump and be the designer … we would’ve had that dress, but by Bones Jones and not by … I don’t even know who that dress is by,” he said.

He further spoke about his reaction to the incident, he ended up crying in regards to the situation and felt truly ashamed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan