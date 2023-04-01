Puma Pursuit football boot pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, has continued to hold a power position when it comes to football boots and cleats. It's one of the longest-associated labels in the football world and has designed some of the most outstanding and performance-driven boots over the years.

Football boots models like Future Z and Ultimate have not only been a great commercial success for the German label but have also ruled the market for years. They have had a loyal following from both football fans and players alike.

The label is continuing its legacy in 2023 and recently launched a Pursuit football boot pack featuring Future and Ultra football boots makeover. The pack can be availed on pre-sale via the e-commerce site of Puma and select specialist retailers starting from March 30, 2023. A global release will be followed on April 6, 2023, for the public.

More about newly released Puma Pursuit football boot pack

Puma Pursuit football boot pack features makeovers of Ultra and Future cleats. (Image via Puma)

After launching a women's specific Brilliance Pack on March 21, 2023, to celebrate women's history month, the German sportswear is launching a unisex Brilliance Pack. The press release introduced the pack:

"Global sports company PUMA has today launched the Pursuit Pack featuring the latest FUTURE and ULTRA in fresh new colorways. Think big game boots for big game ballers that help you stand out when others back down."

The newly launched pursuit pack is made for the final stretch of the season, where players try their best to make a difference for their teams. In the latest football boot pack, the Ultra and Future models are given accompanying vibrant looks, which seamlessly blend with the football tech used in the boots.

The pursuit pack is eye-catching, as it blends technology with style and helps you blaze past anyone in your way. The press release reveals that the pack will be worn by popular players like Jack Grealish, Kingsley Coman, Ariadna Garcia, Fridolina Rolfo and Julia Grosso

The first boot in the list is the Future, which comes clad in a "Fast Yellow / PUMA Black / Electric Peppermint" color scheme. The model is inspired by Neymar's playstyle. The site reads:

"The FUTURE is back, and so are the back-heels, stepovers and no-look passes. Inspired by Neymar Jr.’s playing style, the reengineered mid-cut construction combines fit and agility so you can create without constraints throughout the 90 minutes."

The football boot's upper is constructed out of FUZIONFIT360 dual mesh, which combines a stretchy knit, mesh and PWRTAPE support to lock down the foot. The shoe also features a 2md generation dual density Dynamic Motion System outsole to provide agility and traction for unpredictable changes in direction.

The second shoe in the pack is Ultra, which comes clad in a "Electric Peppermint-PUMA White-Fast Yellow" color scheme. The site introduces the model:

"ULTRA – Not even you knew you could be this fast. Turn seconds into records with the ULTRA ULTIMATE soccer cleat. Lighter means quicker, so the ULTRAWEAVE upper material makes every gram and every second count."

The boot features a high-performance PEBA material upper, which provides an optimized direct-speed stability. The PWRPRINT support and dual density SPEEDPLATE outsoles finish off the look.

The Pursuit pack can be availed starting March 30 at a retail price of $220 in both men's and women's sizes.

