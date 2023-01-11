Puma x Manchester City "Chinese New Year" collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, has once again reunited with English football club Manchester City to launch an apparel collection, which will celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. The dynamic duo, that started their partnership in 2019, have launched multiple collections together and their latest is by far the most surprising and unique.

The Year of the Rabbit, or Lunar New Year 2023, which falls on January 22, 2023, is commemorated in the collection. The five-piece clothing set, which is a full kit set, includes things like t-shirts, jackets, and pants.

According to the official press release made by the German sportswear giant, the collection was launched on the official e-commerce site and select shops of Puma and Man City, alongside the Etihad Stadium Store on January 10, 2023.

More about the upcoming Puma x Manchester City "Chinese New Year" collection in the theme of "Year of the Rabbit"

The upcoming Puma x Manchester City "Chinese New Year" collection features five apparel pieces in theme of "Year of the Rabbit" (Image via Man City)

Most of the globe celebrates New Year's on December 31, 2022, which is appropriate according to the Gregorian calendar, however, more than 2 billion people on the other side of the planet celebrate their New Year a little late in mid-January. Chinese and other South East Asian nations celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is correct according to the Lunar calendar.

For Lunar New Year, a different animal is assigned for each year according to the Chinese zodiac signs and this year (2023) will be celebrated as the "Year of the Rabbit". The Lunar New Year is celebrated loudly and thus brings forth a lot of customs and traditions, one of the most important out of which is gift-giving and shopping.

This opportunity has been seized by many labels both nationally and internationally as many luxury labels launch their own collections. The latest to jump on this bandwagon is Puma and its sponsored Manchester City football club. The duo unveiled a brand new apparel collection, and the official press release introduces the collection,

"Global sports company PUMA and Manchester City have today unveiled a special Chinese New Year Collection to celebrate the year of the Rabbit. The 2023 collection features a stunning limited-edition jersey, jacket, and t-shirts that combine club heritage with references to Chinese culture that reach all the way to the moon and back."

While Manchester City themselves aren't leading in the race for the Premier League, they are far ahead in the style department. Already seen in three other jerseys, the team and its German sponsor have launched a unique kit celebrating the Lunar New Year. The collection piece consists of -

Manchester City Chinese New Year Back Graphic Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $40 in two colors i.e. Blue and White. Manchester City Chinese New Year Graphic Jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $90. Manchester City Chinese New Year Track Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Manchester City Chinese New YearTrack Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $80.

Amantes Del Fut @Amantesdelfut_ Manchester City y Puma lanzan un kit de Año Nuevo Chino edición limitada Manchester City y Puma lanzan un kit de Año Nuevo Chino edición limitada 🌒 https://t.co/yCUuSHlUO6

The new jersey is covered in "Blazing Blue," which is enhanced with gold accents. The Manchester City emblem and interlaced logo complete the appearance. The moon-themed shoes on the shirt, which were inspired by China's lunar rover expedition, pay homage to the Rabbit.

The collaborative collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Puma and Man City, starting January 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes