Queen Bees: Full list of cast in the film

Michael Lembeck’s rom-com movie, Queen Bees, was released on July 11, 2021. The film was initially titled Welcome to the Pine Grove! when it was announced, but it was changed eventually after entering production. The rom-com goodness raked in $2.3 million at the box office.

Despite the mixed reviews, the film was well received by audiences who found the storyline immersive and the characters relatable. Queen Bees features legendary actors who are in their golden years of the 70s and 80s, who have portrayed their characters exceptionally and left an indelible mark on the audience.

With the cast delivering beautiful yet impactful performances, the movie conveys powerful messages, emphasizing that it is never too late to love and old age holds its own positive attributes. Follow along with the article to learn more about the cast and their characters in the film.

Every character and their cast in Queen Bees

1) Ellen Burstyn as Helen Wilson

BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn plays the role of Helen Wilson, a widow compelled into a retirement home at Pine Grove retirement community by her daughter, Laura.

2) Jane Curtin as Janet Poindexter

Prominently known for her performance on Saturday Night Live and her lead role in Kate & Aliie, Jane Curtin plays Janet Poindexter, the leader of the Queen Bees who remains hostile to Helen at the beginning of the movie.

3) Loretta Devine as Sally Hanson

Loretta Devine, broadly known for her popular Broadway roles, such as Lorrell Robinson in Dreamgirls and Gloria Matthews in Waiting to Exhale, plays the role of Sally Hanson in the movie. Sally is the one who gives Helen a place in the group, making her feel at home.

4) Ann-Margret as Margot Clark

Ann-Margret Olsson, a five-time Golden Globe and six-time Emmy winner, stars as Margot Clark in the movie, who is described as the third member of the Queen Bees. The actress is popularly known for her roles in Taxi, Grumpy Old Men, and Any Given Sunday.

5) Christopher Lloyd as Arthur Lane

Renowned for his role in the Back to the Future trilogy as Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown, Christopher Lloyd plays the character Arthur Lane in the movie. His character is described as one of the valued members of the Pine Grove community.

6) James Caan as Dan Simpson

James Caan, Widely acclaimed for his role in The Godfather as Sonny Corleone, a performance which garnered him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination, plays Dan Simpson in Queen Bees. James is Helen’s love interest.

7) Alec Mapa as Lito Santos

Alejandro Mapa, aka Alec, widely known for his role as Song Ling in the Broadway M. Butterfly and several comedy-drama, including Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, will play Lito Santos, Pine Grove’s masseur.

8) French Stewart as Ken DeNardo

Best known for playing Harry Solomon in 3rd Rock from the Sun and the eponymous character in Inspector Gadget 2, French Stewart will play Ken DeNardo, the manager of Pine Groves

9) Matthew Barnes as Peter Crane

Matthew Barnes, who appeared in many popular shows, such as Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Little Fires Everywhere, Walker, and more, plays Helen’s grandson, Peter Crane, in the movie.

10) Ricky Russert as Pablo Leon

Ricky Russert, who was heavily lauded for his role in Banshee as Tommy Littlestone, plays Pabo Leon, the water aerobics instructor at Pine Grove, in the movie.

11) Elizabeth Mitchell as Laura Wilson Crane

Elizabeth Mitchell, better known for her role as Juliet Burke in ABC’s Lost, for which she even received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, plays Helen’s daughter and Peter’s mother in the movie.

About Queen Bees

Queen Bees follows Helen Wilson, who reluctantly moves into the Pine Grove retirement community after being constantly nagged by her daughter, Lauren. Initially, it was challenging for her to adjust to the drastic change, but she has decided to move on. Helen runs into a clique of lively seniors led by Queen Bee Janet Poindexter.

As she navigates friendships, rivalries, and unexpected romance, Helen realizes that it is too soon to call quits on her pursuit of happiness.

