Quordle #180 answers for today: Saturday, July 23

The popular word-guessing game, Quordle, has completed six months, with its popularity growing each day. The game is very similar in terms of interface and takes on from its inspiration, Wordle.

However, in Wordle, players only have to guess one word with five guesses. On the other hand, in Quordle, players have to guess four five-letter words with only nine chances.

The tiles change colors depending on how accurate the letters entered by players are. If a tile turns green, it means that the player has entered the correct letter in the right place. If a tile turns yellow, the player has entered a letter belonging to that word, but it has been entered in the wrong box. Finally, if a letter entered by the player is wrong, then the tile turns grey.

Today's Quordle featured relatively simple words, with repetition of letters in two words. If you are still figuring out, what the answers for today's Wordle are, let us help you.

Solutions for Quordle #180 have repetition of letters in some words

The first word in Quordle #180 is 'Ozone,' which is a colorless form of a gas. According to Merriam-Webster, Ozone is a triatomic, very reactive form of oxygen that is an irritating bluish gas of pungent odor, that is a significant air pollutant in the lower atmosphere but a beneficial component of the upper atmosphere, and that is used for oxidizing, bleaching, disinfecting, and deodorizing.

Ozone has a pungent odor and is formed from oxygen by electrical discharges or ultraviolet light. It differs from normal oxygen (O2) in having three atoms in its molecule (O3). The word can be a bit challenging because of the presence of the letter Z.

The next word in today's game is 'Ninja,' which refers to a person skilled in the Japanese art of Ninjutsu. As per Collins dictionary, Ninjutsu is a Japanese martial art characterized by stealthy movement and camouflage.

The noun form of ninja refers to people belonging to any of a class of feudal Japanese warriors highly trained in stealth and employed as spies and assassins.

The next word in today's game is 'Quite' and can be confusing since it shares the same letters as the word Quiet.

The word 'quite' means to a large extent. It is used to emphasize the degree or amount of something or to say that someone or something is impressive, interesting, or unusual, as per the Cambridge dictionary. It is also used to emphasize something.

The next word in today's game is 'Award,' which means something given as a prize, official payment, or compensation. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, 'to award' (something) means to confer or bestow as being deserved, merited, or needed.

The noun form of the word means something that is conferred or bestowed, especially based on merit or need. The word, like Ninja, can be a bit challenging to guess due to the repetition of letters. In the case of ninja, the letter N is repeated, while in award, the letter A is repeated.

Quordle does not automatically enter letters in places they are being repeated twice, and the players have to guess each letter in its right position, making the game a bit challenging. However, the game has a Practise button which helps players hone their skills and get better at the game.

