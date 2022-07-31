Quordle #188 hints and answers for today: Sunday, July 31

Quordle, the popular word game, has finished six months since its inception. The word game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Much like its inspiration, Wordle, in Quordle, people are necessary to wildly guess a five-letter word. As players enter the letters in the grid, the colors of the tiles keep changing. The tile color changes to green if a player enters the correct letter.

If a player enters a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow, and in case the player enters the wrong word or a word that does not belong to the word at all, the tile color changes to gray.

The creators of Quordle intended to make it four times more challenging than its inspiration, and they achieved what they set out to do as the game is four times more challenging. If you are making a switch from Wordle, you will find it challenging.

However, the game also offers a practice mode that lets users practice the game and sharpen their skills so they can guess the maximum words in less than nine attempts. Even if a player cannot guess all the words, the word game displays it at the end.

If today's has you guessing the words, these hints might help you with the solutions.

Quordle #188 hints: Today's game has some uncommon words

Unlike in the past few days, today's games have no words with repetitive letters. However, some words are uncommon and could be challenging for players.

Hint 1: This word refers to an area of open land, especially one planted with crops, or pasture bounded by hedges or fences. The word starts with an F, relates to something related to agriculture or farming, and rhymes with the word yield.

Hint 2: The word has been featured in the game previously, however, in a separate form. Here, the past participle of a word is used, which could be challenging for players to guess. The word means to arise.

Hint 3: This word starts with B and is the name of a color.

Hint 4: This word can be especially challenging for players as it is not very common. Besides, the word features consonants including O, V, and Y, which together in a word may make it hard to guess.

Quordle #188 answers

The first word in today's quordle is 'Field.' According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a field is an area of land used for growing crops or keeping animals, usually surrounded by a fence. It could also mean a place where you are working or studying in real situations, rather than from an office or laboratory.

The next word in today's quordle is 'Woken.' Since it is not a commonly used word, it cannot be easy to guess. Although, versions of the word like Awake have been used before. Woken is the past participle of wake, which means to rise.

The third word in today's game is 'Brown,' a color. It is a relatively easy word, but since many words can be formed just by replacing the worst word, it could prove challenging for players.

The fourth word in today's quordle is 'Ovary,' a female reproductive organ in which ova or eggs are produced, present in humans and other vertebrates as a pair. In botany, the ovary refers to the hollow base of the carpel of a flower containing one or more ovules.

