"Rachel is never satisfied": Fans slam Rachel for dumping Tyler ahead of meeting his family on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette aired another dramatic episode on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame witnessed the much-awaited hometowns segment where Gabby and Rachel met their respective suitors' families. While some of the ladies blended in, others had some tough questions.

The heartbreaking moment of this week's episode of The Bachelorette was when Rachel dumped Tyler ahead of meeting with his family. The duo had a great time on their one-on-one date. However, Rachel realized she had stronger feelings toward other suitors and had to break up with him.

Although Tyler revealed he was in love with Rachel, he was left heartbroken after Rachel confessed that she "wasn't there yet," and couldn't meet his family. Fans were upset with Rachel for breaking up with Tyler after stringing him along until the hometowns segment.

The Bachelorette star Rachel wasn't prepared for Tyler's reaction to her confession

Rachel met Tyler in his hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey. The duo had a great time on their one-on-one date at the amusement park, where they went on rides together and ate some classic park food, following which Rachel met a few of his close friends and cousins. Throughout her time with Tyler, Rachel was conflicted between coming clean about her feelings for Tyler and breaking his heart.

The Bachelorette lead realized that her previous date with Zach was more substantial in terms of connection, family values, and more, and with Tyler, she wasn't "fully there yet." She decided to break up with him before meeting his family as she couldn't string him along and meet everyone close to him.

After a few emotional breakdowns, she sat down with Tyler to confess her feelings. However, she wasn't prepared for what was to come. Tyler confessed that he was in love with her and was ready for her to meet his family. Naturally, Rachel was visibly shocked at the confession.

The Bachelorette lead mustered up some courage and revealed that meeting family was a big deal. She applauded him for feeling deeply and being so open about the same. Rachel said:

"I just feel like..We've had the most incredible day, but I'm still feeling, like, not 100% confident. And..I don't know if..I'm ready to meet your family when I still have this bit of reservation and I don't know where it's coming from..I feel like there is just something missing..but I don't know if I'm gonna be able to get there with you."

Rachel explained that she didn't want to make it worse by meeting his family as she knew how important it was for him. She ultimately had to leave him to talk to his family and explain what transpired.

Fans react to Rachel's break-up with Tyler on The Bachelorette

Fans were upset with Rachel dumping Tyler after stringing him along and breaking up before meeting his family. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Cait🌙 @badboybooktrope Now is kinda bad time to realize that you don’t have a connection with a guy. Especially if your about to meet his family #TheBachelorette Now is kinda bad time to realize that you don’t have a connection with a guy. Especially if your about to meet his family #TheBachelorette

Helluva Bottom Carter @nicju Rachel is a ridiculous person and this two tone trench coat has me in distress. #TheBachelorette Rachel is a ridiculous person and this two tone trench coat has me in distress. #TheBachelorette

🎧🖤📸Drew📸🖤🎧 @drew__lh Why did she invite him to hometowns then????? 🙃 #thebachelorette Why did she invite him to hometowns then????? 🙃 #thebachelorette

Caeli @realitycaeli At least Gabby knew she was only close enough with three guys before having to go to New Jersey #TheBachelorette At least Gabby knew she was only close enough with three guys before having to go to New Jersey #TheBachelorette

#bachelorette #thebachelorette Ahh - this is why we ripped through 4 hometowns… we need to give time for Rachel to break Tyler’s heart on his only 1x1. Ahh - this is why we ripped through 4 hometowns… we need to give time for Rachel to break Tyler’s heart on his only 1x1. #bachelorette #thebachelorette https://t.co/kzrEp3q00P

#bachelorettes Me when Rachel says she doesn't feel as strongly for Tyler! Me when Rachel says she doesn't feel as strongly for Tyler!#thebachelorette @BacheloretteABC #bachelorettes https://t.co/QB36Veb3YM

BachDet @BachDet Rachel: I’m having the time of my life. I must send this guy home now! #TheBachelorette Rachel: I’m having the time of my life. I must send this guy home now! #TheBachelorette

Hannah @Lilhansgoats4 “I dOnT WaNT tO GeT fAMIly inVOLed” as you’re sitting in his home town and his whole family is expecting you to come over. Rachel suckkkssssss #thebachelorette “I dOnT WaNT tO GeT fAMIly inVOLed” as you’re sitting in his home town and his whole family is expecting you to come over. Rachel suckkkssssss #thebachelorette

adriii 🧚🏽‍♀️ @_adriiiixoxo Dude Rachel should’ve broken up with him before the date even started ughhh this girl is a mess #TheBachelorette Dude Rachel should’ve broken up with him before the date even started ughhh this girl is a mess #TheBachelorette

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been dramatic with each passing episode, and Gabby and Rachel have some tough decisions to make. With the hometowns segment ending, it is time for the ladies to decide who they see a future with. Viewers will have to tune in next week to find out how this pans out.

Don't forget to tune into next week's episode of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

