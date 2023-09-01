“Rami got robbed”: Project Runway fans react to Rami Kashou’s elimination 

During episode 13 of Project Runway season 20, contestants participated in the Avant-Garde Challenge, which was judged by guests Law Roach and Steven Kolb. As of now, the show has released 13 episodes, which have been well received by fans. According to Bravo, the show's description is as follows:

"Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game."

Episode 12 of Project Runway, titled Let Me See Your Peacock! was released on August 24, 2023, featuring New York-based fashion designer Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste's elimination.

Season 20 episode 13 of the Bravo show, titled The Sky's the Limit, premiered on August 31, 2023, and featured Brittany Allen, Laurence Basse, Bishme Cromartie, and Rami Kashou designing avant-garde looks. This episode marked Kashou's, who competed way back during the show’s fourth season, last appearance in the show.

"I wanted him in the finale": Netizens react to Rami's elimination from Project Runway season 20

Episode 13 of Project Runway season 20, which was the penultimate episode, featured the top four contestants competing for the $250,000 prize money, getting their work featured in Elle magazine, and receiving the season 20 trophy. The plot synopsis of the show outlined the following:

“The final four designers push themselves higher than ever for the Avant-Garde Challenge, inspired by the breathtaking views of Manhattan from the 91st floor of Summit One Vanderbilt; famed stylist Law Roach and Steven Kolb from the CFDA guest judge.”

During this episode, the contestants were given $700 to spend on their required materials along with 30 minutes to shop and create looks inspired by NYC’s Summit One Vanderbilt. Law Roach, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, and Steven Kolb served on the panel of judges.

For the pre-finale round, Rami designed a gown featuring big collars that drew attention to the draping technique he employed throughout his outfit by adding layers.

With regards to Rami Kashou's look, Nina expressed her concern over the lack of details. However, she expressed her admiration for Rami's efforts to go beyond his limitations and grow. Law said he was impressed with the look but added that it wasn't appropriate for a red-carpet event.

Despite Elaine's dislike of the fabric, Brandon was somewhat impressed by Rami's efforts in this look. At the end of this episode, Rami and Brittany were the only two contestants left. After reviewing both contestants, the Project Runway judges eliminated Rami.

In his farewell confessional, Rami said,

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been a lot of hard work. Nobody wants to be in a position where they’re about to be handed something, which is the opportunity of going to Fashion Week, and then it being slipped away from you. I’ve set an intention to challenge myself creatively, technically, and I feel like I accomplished all of those.”

In addition, he stated:

“I have no regrets. I have had the honor to compete and to befriend and to become intimate with a lot of these people and learn about their stories and their backgrounds. And it’s been such an honor just being with you guys. It’s an honor, and that’s it, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Fans believed Rami deserved to move to the third position and compete for the trophy. Project Runway season 20 fans responded to the designer's elimination by sharing their disappointment over the judges' decision.

Rami Kashou, who lives in New York, has worked with many celebrities, including Penelope Cruz, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian. Additionally, his work has appeared in publications such as the New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Women's Wear Daily, Interview, Elle, In Style, and Flaunt.

The finale episode of Project Runway season 20 is scheduled to air on Bravo on September 7, 2023, with only three contestants remaining.