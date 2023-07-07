Ready to Love season 8 release date, air time, and plot 

OWN's highly anticipated dating show, Ready to Love is all set to make a comeback. Season 8 of the hit show will premiere on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The series, hosted by Tommy Miles, takes a refreshing approach to the concept of dating shows. It focuses on the experiences of singles in their 30s and 40s, who are in search of love and meaningful relationships.

The official synopsis of season 8 of the show reads:

"Ready to Love comes to Dallas, where 18 eligible singles arrive for Tommy's classic mansion mixer; throughout the day, the romantic hopefuls heed his advice and make connections until four face elimination; two go home at the end of the night."

Tune in to watch season 8 of Ready to Love on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Ready to Love season 8 will be set in Dallas

Ready to Love brings an all-new twist to the world of dating shows. Unlike the quick-paced romance often featured on TV, this show delves into the lives of single men and women in their 30s and 40s, who are in search of meaningful relationships.

With their own set of unique experiences, these contestants come together to navigate the challenges of dating. The contestants gather in Dallas, where their journey to find "the one" begins. From the exciting first encounters to the heart-breaking eliminations, the contestants' journey to love will soon begin on Ready to Love.

In the upcoming season, a pool of men and women gather at the Mansion Mixer in Dallas. Each participant must make tough calls as they send home potential suitors from their dating pool. With every passing week, participants are sent home, and only those with the strongest connections are safe.

The show is hosted by Tommy Miles, who encourages all the participants to open up to their potential matches and reveal their authentic personalities in order to connect better with their "maybe" future partners.

The upcoming installment promises an exciting mix of drama and romance. From daring dating challenges to confronting past relationships, the show is all set to explore the complexities of love in a refreshing and entertaining manner.

Here is a glimpse of the men and women who are looking for love in season 8:

Aries, 44 - Software Sales Manager, Podcaster

Lee, 34 - Health & Wellness Coach, Gym Owner

Eunik Richard, 32 - TV & Film Producer

Janelle, 42 - Entrepreneur

Jessica, 38 - Entrepreneur

Keyra, 30 - Realtor

Leiann, 49 - Realtor/Fitness Advocate

Sierra, 33 - Stylist

Taquilla, 35 - Executive Assistant

Brandon, 36 - Train Dispatcher

Chris, 39 - Construction Developer and Investor

Herbert, 37 - Partnership Manager

Jack 'Quent,' 34 - Personal Trainer

James 'Red,' 42 - Celebrity Tour DJ, Comedian

Maurier, 36 - Entrepreneur

Marvin, 41 - Erotic Author 'Adonis'

Phil, 41 - Supply Chain Analyst

Travis 'Habibi,' 33 - Saxophonist

