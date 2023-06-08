Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 taglines 

Prepare for the return of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), coming soon with even more iconic lines than before in season 17. After the season 17 premiere on June 7, 2023, Bravo dropped a lionized video of the California girls delivering the "most thirst-quenching taglines yet."

The iconic video featured Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) returning cast members Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge, and the new addition to the pack Jennifer Pedrantri.

The taglines will debut in episode 2, airing on Wednesday, June 14 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Tamra Judge uses RHONY star Dorinda's punch line

"on pause" as her new tagline on RHOC

Dorinda Medley, a fan favorite from Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), had famously been "on pause" after season 12 of RHONY. She had teased earlier that she would use that phrase as her tagline whenever she decides to return to the show.

However, Tamra Judge stole her thunder with her own tagline, beating Dorinda to the punch. Tamra, an RHOC alum, was on a hiatus from the show for a couple of seasons since season 14, and her return has created quite a buzz among fans.

Here are the unhinged taglines by RHOC stars:

1) Shannon Storms Beador

In season 17 of RHOC, Shannon aims to mend her fractured friendship with Tamra and rebuild her trust. Once they clear the air, the viewers will see tres amigos reunite with OG of OC Vicki Gunvalson; as they enjoy tequilas and keg stands. Concerns about Shannon's relationship with John Janssen arise, leading her to question who she can trust in the group.

Her tagline is:

"In Orange County, I call the shots. And it's always tequila."

2) Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow is entering a new chapter of her life in RHOC as her twins are heading off to college. She is all set to dive back into balancing her acting career and new business ventures. Heather and Terry have also taken a big step in their relationship by buying a high-end getaway penthouse in Los Angeles. Her tagline gives an ode to her initials.

Her tagline is:

"I live my life in HD: sharp, bright, and more focused than ever."

3) Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson is finally fulfilling her dream of being a stay-at-home mom as she keeps supporting her daughter Annabelle's modeling dreams while working with those who are wrongfully convicted as part of the California Innocence Project. Her tagline recalls a moment in a previous season of RHOC where she took a sandwich out of her purse after finishing a long scene.

Her tagline is:

"If you wanna waste my time, at least hand me a taco."

4) Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is gearing up to team up with Travis in real estate. In Real Housewives of Orange County, she will face challenges in meeting Heather's friendship standards as she continually tries to prove her loyalty. With the change in group dynamics as RHOC star Tamra joined back, Gina finds her bond with others becoming a bit more complicated.

Her tagline is:

"The difference between my past and present, well that's just apples and oranges."

5) Jennifer Pedantri

The newest addition to the pack is a yoga studio owner and mom of five. She is a passionate advocate for fostering children and animals. She recently split from her husband, Will. Jennifer is introduced to Real Housewives of Orange County via Tamra, pedantic, but their relationship is getting tested as she is forced to explain her affair rumors.

Her tagline is:

"My core may be strong, but my resilience is stronger."

6) Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge returns after a two-year hiatus from RHOC. She is all set to bring a fresh perspective and mend a few broken friendships. Tamra attempts to reconcile with Shannon, but it doesn't go as planned. Her tagline is an ode to her absence from Real Housewives of Orange County for two years.

Her tagline is:

"I might have been on pause, but now, I'm ready to play."

Watch them deliver these iconic taglines in the upcoming episode 2, airing Wednesday, June 14, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

