Reba McEntire Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

On July 11, 2022, American country music singer Reba McEntire announced a fall arena tour, billed Reba: Live in Concert. Set to kick off on October 13 in Lafayette, the tour will make stops in 17 cities including Austin, Oklahoma City and Indianapolis, before wrapping up on November 19 in Wichita, Kansas. McEntire will be joined by Terri Clark on the road.

Tickets for the Reba: Live in Concert tour will go on sale from July 15 at 10 am CT. Fans can also sign up to Reba's email list and get their hands on a special code for presales beginning on July 12 at 10 am CT.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday 10 am CT through the Citi Entertainment program.

In a statement, Reba McEntire said:

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Reba McEntire Live in Concert 2022 tour dates

McEntire, often referred to as the Queen of Country, has sold over 75 million records all over the world. The singer has placed over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which have reached the top spot.

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Among Reba McEntire’s recent projects is The Hammer, a Lifetime movie in which she has starred and also acted as producer. The film focuses on the character of Kim Wheeler, played by McEntire.

Wheeler is an outspoken lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada. One of the few traveling judges left in America, she is known as The Hammer for practicing her no-nonsense brand of justice.

Her story revolves around traveling to stretches between Las Vegas and Reno after the reigning judge dies under suspicious circumstances.

McEntire is also set to join ABC series Big Sky for its third season. Here, she will play the character of Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family.

The show is based on the books by C.J. Box and follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick). Dewell and Hoyt investigate local primes and take on drug syndicates, kidnappers and other criminals.

