Rebelde Season 2: Will fans of the Mexican telenovela reboot get a third season?

Santiago Limón's Spanish reboot of the 2004 Mexican telenovela Rebelde premiered on Netflix in January 2022. Six months after the first season, the series returned to the platform for a second run on July 27, 2022. Elite Way School has new faces and challenges this season as things take a darker turn.

Reprising their roles this season are Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene, and Alejandro Puente. Joel Isaac Figueroa aka Saak and Flavio Medina are prominent new additions to the cast in Season 2.

In a very Elite meets Euphoria manner, the plot gets more dramatic in the second season, and mature themes such as drugs, betrayals, stress, suicides, and murders are introduced in the lives of the EWS crew. Punctuated by electrifying musical performances, Rebelde Season 2's plot successfully engages the viewers until it ends abruptly and on a low note.

Rebelde Season 2 plot summary: Gus Bauman, the pot stirrer this season, brings chaos to Elite Way School

As if the students of Elite Way School did not already have enough drama in their lives, Gus Bauman, a big-time music producer and record label owner added more fuel to the fire. Just as things had begun to simmer down in the aftermath of the Battle of the Bands in Rebelde Season 1 finale, new challenges and competitions were introduced to the aspiring musicians.

Navigating friendships, rivalries, competitions, broken hearts, betrayals, drugs, and changing dynamics at school, the core group of students at EWS began to crack under the stress of achieving the coveted record deal with GB Records. Little did they know that new entrants Okane and Bauman were behind all the chaos at EWS.

Okane, who had selfishly agreed to aide Bauman's devious plan to take over EWS management, eventually began having a change of heart, but the contract with GB Records still meant a lot to some students. Enough for them to lie, cheat, and betray. Relationships were tested, and the characters underwent significant developmental changes this season.

Rife with drama and angst, Rebelde Season 2 takes viewers on an engaging ride that will have them binging the season in one go. The season had its highs and lows, but the ending hit the lowest note of all. It felt rushed and poorly executed and left a lot of loose ends, which could signal the possibility of another season.

Will Rebelde be renewed for a third season on Netflix?

Rebelde on Netflix is a new generation reboot of the 2004 Mexican telenovela, which is, in turn, is a reboot of the Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix on January 5, 2022.

On January 9, 2022, the series was renewed for a second season due to the fandom's investment in the characters. Six months later, the show returned with Season 2 on July 27, 2022. The same enthusiasm from the fans could lead to a third season, but no official announcement has been made yet.

According to a report by Techstry in April 2022, seasons 2 and 3 were rumored to be in development. However, Netflix has not yet greenlighted the show for a third season.

As for the response from the fans, there is most certainly a demand for a third season. Those who were rooting for Andi and Emilia's dynamic demand a third season that brings them back together after they broke up in Season 2.

Moreover, Season 2 left many questions lingering in viewers' minds with its abrupt ending. Is Gus Bauman dead? What's going to happen at EWS now that there is no principal? What will be Luka's fate now that he is awake? Will Esteban and Jana get back together?

So many questions. Alas, fans will have to wait for a third installment for the answers. Until then, catch up with Rebelde seasons 1 and 2 only on Netflix.

