RHOA fans speculate why Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are getting a divorce? "Money issues" top the list of reasons

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Eva Marcille is separating from Michael Sterling. According to PEOPLE's report, the reality star filed for divorce on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." In the filing, the lawyers reportedly wrote that the former couple "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation."

In a public statement to the outlet, the RHOA star said:

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Eva married her former husband on October 7, 2018, and the duo share three children: Michael Sterling Jr., 4, and Maverick Sterling, 3. Michael is also a father figure to the RHOA star's daughter, Marley Rae, from her previous relationship with Kevin McCall.

Fans speculate financial troubles as reasons behind RHOA star Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's divorce

Fans, however, made several speculations about why the former couple would get a divorce. Money and financial reasons topped their list of assumptions. Check it out.

Angie @Alovesyou89 @queensofbravo I loved them as a couple but with the alleged money issues and ex baby daddy issues it seems like there was a lot strain on them @queensofbravo I loved them as a couple but with the alleged money issues and ex baby daddy issues it seems like there was a lot strain on them

Belli FullOfProtien @fullofprotien @queensofbravo Its giving... The same way that Nene and Greg file for divorce when Nene's check started coming in from all of those shows. Eva is starting to make that money, and they used to be in severe debt, so they're probably getting divorced to protect her assets. @queensofbravo Its giving... The same way that Nene and Greg file for divorce when Nene's check started coming in from all of those shows. Eva is starting to make that money, and they used to be in severe debt, so they're probably getting divorced to protect her assets.

him. @Nesbitt__ 🫣 jk @queensofbravo Damn Eva whhhhy?!?!?! was it the cigarette smoking🫣 jk @queensofbravo Damn Eva whhhhy?!?!?! was it the cigarette smoking 🚬 😂🫣 jk

Leslie Ann Rimmer @malter23 @queensofbravo Bet they are super happy they spent 6 figures in that wedding now. That’s $20,000 per year of marriage. Ouch! @queensofbravo Bet they are super happy they spent 6 figures in that wedding now. That’s $20,000 per year of marriage. Ouch!

Astro Therapist 🪐 @yarushajimenez @queensofbravo You can’t believe what people show you. You never know what’s going on behind the scenes. @queensofbravo You can’t believe what people show you. You never know what’s going on behind the scenes.

A few other fans were genuinely devastated by the news. Check out what they have to say.

Nadia @NadiaJo64713750 @queensofbravo Damn I was actually rooting for them. I loved them together @queensofbravo Damn I was actually rooting for them. I loved them together https://t.co/coNUu3Ahyo

RHOA star Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's marriage was documented on the reality show

Viewers witnessed Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's marriage on an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) in March 2019. The couple was spotted exchanging vows and getting married in front of family, friends, and other cast members.

The duo had a fairy tale wedding, and she told the Daily Mail that she'd finally found the "man of her dreams." As per the outlet, the former couple wed at Atlanta's Southern Exchange Ballrooms after three years of dating. They spent a whopping $200,000 on the occasion.

RHOA cast members were equally emotional about witnessing their co-star and friend get married. Those in attendance include NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe, Tanya Sam, and Marlo Hampton.

Marking his promise to Eva during their vows, Michael assured to love her "unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal," not only in the present but also in the future. He further said:

"The future love that can't forecast the unpredictability of life but is prepared to withstand the hardships, the pains, and the struggles."

The RHOA housewife, for her part, called her then-husband a "safe space" and noted how he filled her with hope during trying times. She then said:

"Learning to love the biggest part of me, my daughter Marley, holding my truth and my fragility firmly in your hands, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was designed for you. Our bond is unbreakable and our love is pure."

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling have an estimated net worth of $4 million.

The Atlanta housewife began her career by appearing on and winning the third season of America's Next Top Model. Since then, the star has had a career high, appearing in numerous films and series, including Tyler Perry's House of Payne and The Young and the Restless.

She appeared on RHOA from 2008 to 2021.

Michael serves as the director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency. He is also a partner in the boutique law firm Dreyer Sterling, LLC, a company that focuses mostly on civil and criminal cases.

The most recent picture the couple posted on Instagram was during Valentine's Day 2023, where Michael was seen sitting on a couch with Eva on his lap as she gave a big, bright smile. Captioning the post, he said:

My forever Valentine. “I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” Happy St. Valentine’s Day. #thesterlings"

According to PEOPLE's report, the RHOA star is seeking legal and primary custody of their children. Eva is also further seeking child support as well as support with "care and maintenance," including medical costs.

Eva has also asked the court to provide her with an "equitable division" of the assets she and her ex-husband earned throughout their marriage, as well as the debts they owe.

