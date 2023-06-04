RHOA season 15 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending time together, while also navigating personal and professional commitments, strained friendships, and relationships. Viewers are set to witness a variety of dramatic moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHOA, scenes from the aftermath of Kenya's Magic City game performance will be documented. The cast members had several issues going on, but an immediate emergency will shock them and potentially change dynamics. The ladies will navigate one problem after another, creating more conflicts, arguments, and drama.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for a long time, and has received a lot of popularity amongst the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the lades' journey as they shared their lives on camera. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross

They were accompanied by the newcomers for this installment - Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes - who also brought their own storylines to the show.

This week's episode of RHOA might see a potential change in dynamics

Season 15 of RHOA has been packed with a lot of drama over the past four episodes. The ladies have brought in impending issues and while some of them have been able to talk past it, others have just carried on and created more chaos. The upcoming episode, however, will document some shifts.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Drama for Yo Mama, reads:

"When Kenya continues to keep her halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game a secret, the other ladies become restless and full of questions; Marlo and Monyetta don't see eye to eye."

Last week's RHOA episode saw Kenya invite the ladies to the Magic City Classic football game. However, what she decided to keep a surprise was that she was going to perform at halftime. While all ladies showed up, the drama soon followed after Marlo kicked on Kenya's room, while the latter's daughter Brooklyn was still sleeping.

Kenya was extremely upset at Marlo's behavior and threatened to call the police. Meanwhile, the former's good friend and newcomer Monyetta also got into an argument with Marlo over her behavior. This only led to more confrontations as the latter slammed the door in the newbie's face.

Eventually, Kenya told her fellow RHOA castmates, who weren't as close to her, to go home. However, the ladies wanted to know why they were there at the game. But the reality star only wanted people she was close with - Sheree and Monyetta - present. Meanwhile, Marlo was seen talking to newcomer Courtney about how she was letting Kenya control her.

A medical emergency eventually saw a brief shift in the dynamics. Kenya was seen calling an ambulance, complaining of dizziness and trouble breathing. She was taken to the hospital, and the ladies back home gathered for a small prayer, which was led surprisingly by Marlo.

Marlo also wanted to make things right with her fellow RHOA castmate Monyetta, who felt that the former was behaving like "Jekyll and Hyde." Marlo, however, maintained that she didn't try to slam the door in the newbie's face.

Drew, for her part, filled in Kandi and Sheree on her argument with Marlo. She explained that the latter was in "attack mode" and claimed that she went too easy on Kenya while discussing the shooting at her restaurant. The incident brought up a traumatic memory for Marlo, who lost her nephew to a similar incident.

Sheree revealed that coincidentally Marlo's nephew worked at Kandi's restaurant and shared a room with a fellow employee, who shot him. Kandi, for her part, wondered how the incident was directly associated with her other than the fact that they were employed at the restaurant.

Season 15 of RHOA has only begun and has already documented a lot of drama. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into even more complicated dynamics, leading to more issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

