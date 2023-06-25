RHOA season 15 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members navigating their personal lives and professional commitments. The ladies will also discuss their impending differences and try to resolve them, creating significant drama.

Episode 8 of RHOA will see the ladies indulge in a fair share of fun and chaos throughout the one-hour time frame. Many sensitive issues among them will still be a bother, but even in their efforts to resolve them, the cast will reach no conclusion. Some ladies will be seen focusing on their personal relationships, while others will be seen dealing with their career milestones.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for a long time and become extremely successful among the audience. Viewers have been religiously following the ladies' journey and have expressed their views on social media. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Newcomers who have brought their own stories to the show include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHOA?

Season 15 of RHOA has been packed with drama since its premiere episode. Over the past few weeks, viewers have witnessed many intense moments, which are set to continue developing in the coming weeks. The upcoming episode will feature a variety of dynamics, promising to keep fans hooked.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rollerstakes and Blind Dates, reads:

"Sheree meets up with Kandi to get a few lingering feelings off of her chest; Drew shoots her first music video while dealing with the arrival of her estranged sister; Marlo experiences a first as she goes on a blind date with a young chef."

A few preview clips from the upcoming RHOA episode teased what fans can expect from the show. Drew was seen preparing for her music video, and showcasing her dance moves to her assistant. However, she had another pressing issue coming up. The star talked to her husband Ralph Pittman about his absence from the house.

Drew informed him of her mother and sister Allison's arrival in the coming week. The housewife expressed that she and her sister have had a business-like role all these years since the latter was hired as the star's manager. However, Allison had to take a mental health break in between.

Ralph, however, expressed to the RHOA star that her sister had hurt him in the past. In a confessional, Drew explained that Allison had previously called him "manipulative" and "controlling." This led to Ralph banning her from the house for quite a few years. He further expressed his desire to move out of the house to not trigger his then-wife's sister.

In another preview clip, the cast members gathered to shoot for Drew's music video at a skating rink. While the latter revealed that she'd taken lessons, her skating skills proved otherwise. The ladies were seen skating on the rink and having fun while shooting their clips.

In the final RHOA preview clip, Marlo was seen going on a blind date. Ahead of reaching the location, the star expressed being extremely nervous and assessing her look to see everything was in place. She met with a man named Scotley, who was set up by her assistant and friend Tye.

Tye revealed why she chose Scotley, explaining that he was opinionated and could cook. Marlo and her blind date seemed to have a few interesting conversations, which viewers can look forward to in the upcoming episode.

Season 15 of RHOA has been an intense journey so far and has aired quite a few dramatic episodes. The cast members will get into more complicated dynamics in the coming weeks, leading to more conflicts and heated arguments. Viewers will gave to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

