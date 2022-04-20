'RHONJ' stars Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania struggle to take sides in Margaret-Teresa confrontation

Bravo's RHONJ aired its new episode on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Emotions ran high among every cast member trying to sort out the Nashville debacle between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. While the group asked the duo to talk it out in a civil manner, both women did not seem ready to put their issues to rest.

However, RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania were stuck in a rut, struggling to pick a side. Teresa hurled the table and Margaret kept digging into Luis Ruelas' past.

Gorga was confused between siding with her family and her dear friend. Catania struggled during her anger management session with Teresa and couldn't explain to Margaret her end of the error.

Teresa has been bothered by Margaret since the premiere of Season 12 of RHONJ. She was bothered by her co-star's constant questions and interrogations about her fiance Luis Ruelas' past. This included a viral video of him apologizing to his ex at a retreat and some news about him being abusive.

RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania struggle to take sides

The confrontation between Teresa and Margaret shocked the viewers, but more so the cast as they were present at the scene. Melissa went along with Joe Gorga, who tried to calm his sister after the fight. Dolores tried to make things better at the dinner table with Margaret and the rest of the cast.

However, the two confused cast members eventually realized that they had to pick sides. The housewives struggled with that thought because they were friends with the ladies involved in the fight. Siding with one would likely offend the other.

When the RHONJ cast gathered for breakfast the following day, they decided to discuss the previous night's altercation. Melissa and Dolores tried to explain the severity of Teresa's anger to Margaret.

Melissa said:

"We all know whoever was in his past is who's doing this..I mean, it's not you. The only thing she's getting frustrated about is that you keep talking about it."

Dolores explained the same with a rather surprising analogy. She said:

"She was married to somebody who was very hard on her. Never a kind word, never a kind touch. And here comes Luis and he like patting her head. This is the first time....I have taken dogs out of the shelter, they'll do anything for you when you pet them and treat them right. That's how I picture her life. Here's the guy that came and saved her."

After the confrontation, Teresa moved back to a hotel with her fiance, away from the rest of the cast. Dolores met up with her the next day and asked her to control her rage. She said:

"This is what I wanna tell you..Last night, the way you got, you know, that blind rage? You know you would have got your hands on her if nobody stopped you...We can't do this anymore. We gotta control that rage."

During dinner, a brief altercation put Melissa in a pickle. While Teresa apologized for her behavior, Margaret didn't buy it. This angered the former even more, leading her to ask her sister-in-law to intervene. When that didn't happen, Teresa stormed out once again with Luis.

Melissa, puzzled by the situation, said in a confessional:

"What am I supposed to do? I know she's wrong in saying that to Margaret and I wanna tell her, but she's basically holding us hostage. If I agree with Margaret, Teresa is gonna be pissed. If I agree with Teresa, Margaret is gonna look at me like I'm an a**hole. There's no worse spot to be in."

Next week, RHONJ will air its season finale. The cast will enjoy their last day in Nashville, with tensions rising and wounds still fresh. Will Teresa and Margaret be able to reconcile and get to a better place? Or have they done the damage? Time will tell. Or maybe a heated reunion.

Catch the season finale of RHONJ next Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Srijan Sen