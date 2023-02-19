RHOP season 7 reunion part 1 release date, air time and plot

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) ladies are back to rehash issues from the latest season. Part 1 of the season 7 reunion is all set to air on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The episode will document the cast members addressing their concerns towards what transpired in the season and try to resolve impending issues between them, while also providing clarity on certain dynamics and creating some good quality content for viewers.

Season 7 of RHOP was extremely popular amongst the audience. The Potomac ladies were back with more spice this time around as they navigated personal and professional dynamics as well as many rumors, scandals and allegations that have proved to be a central theme this season. The dramatic reunion will address all of it, giving viewers answers to the numerous questions they've had.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 reunion part 1?

Host Andy Cohen will be seen delving deeper into the issues of the seventh season as he will be seated with the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and friends Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake.

The RHOP ladies will reflect on a season which, as per Bravo, has been "full of shocking rumors and fractured friendships.” The reunion will air in a total of three parts with the househusbands also making a major appearance and hashing out their issues towards some of the cast members.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 1, reads:

"Ashley reveals the reason behind her recent break-up with Luke and what she is set to gain from her divorce settlement with Michael; Mia discloses how she and Gordon lost control of their businesses and updates the group on their financial status."

A few preview clips released by Bravo tease some drama that viewers should be prepared for going into the season. Some of the cast gave major life updates, where others chose to clarify their personal and professional status, which has been a point of concern for fellow cast and audiences alike.

In the clips, Mia briefed the cast about where she and her husband Gordon stood with respect to their business. She explained how Gordon's family took over the business and what their current status was. While talking to the ladies and host Andy, the RHOP star explained the difference between the management and the members.

While Mia noted that she was just part of the vote, it was the managing members who were the decision makers. The host and the ladies seemed confused at the number of members and began laughing. The star, however, was disappointed at the response and refused to divulge any further details.

Eventually, she clarified her current status and said:

"I still own my stakes..the business sells, we get our percentage of the ownership..so we will get a return on our investment. That's where we're leaning towards. We need to just go ahead and sell out the company because clearly things that we can't get along any longer."

Fellow RHOP star Gizelle, however, pointed out that the situation with Gordon and his brothers looked like embezzlement, where Mia and her husband were allegedly taking money from the company that was paying for the house and its renovation. The star also noted that the family was cut off from the bank account.

In the review clips, Ashley Darby took the hot seat at the reunion to discuss issues with her relationship with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson and how that was affected because of her tumultuous dynamic with ex-husband Michael Darby.

The RHOP star first revealed that both she and Michael had keys to her house because of their kids, a claim which was met with some skepticism from fellow cast members. She later confessed that Luke was spending a weekend with her as the kids were with her ex-husband. However, as Michael dropped them off early, the Winter House star had to leave.

Upon asking if the kids were bothered by her new relationship then, Ashley explained that it was out of respect for Michael and her children as it had only been a month since she and Luke were spending time together.

RHOP season 7 was a rollercoaster of a season. The ladies got into several fights, heated arguments and conflicts, which they will be addressing in the three-part reunion. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if the cast is able to resolve issues or if it will lead to more drama.

Don't forget to tune in to the first part of the reunion this Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

