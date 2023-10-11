RHOSLC season 4: Angie and Shawn discuss homos*xuality and infidelity accusations by Meredith

RHOSLC, like other Real Housewives spinoffs, comes with explosions, accusations, and rising tension. Sometimes, some statements on the show lead to massive, real-life controversies. Case in point: Meredith Marks' comment on Angie Katsanevas' husband, Shawn Trujillo, saying he was gay and cheating on Angie with different men around the world.

Meredith's comments took aback both Angie and Shawn. In the October 10 episode, the accused couple was shown clarifying these statements from their point of view. Angie had spoken with Monica, who claimed the statements were made by Meredith.

In a candid couple's conversation, Angie and Shawn expressed how Meredith's actions not only adversely affected them but their daughter. Shawn's concern arose since they're raising a young kid who will likely be exposed to the world of reality television someday and could have to witness this or might be informed about it by her friends.

RHOSLC: Shawn and Angie claim Meredith's allegations are false

Meredith accuses Angie's husband Shawn. (Image via Instagram/@meredithmarks and @angiekastanevas)

Angie and Shawn first appeared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 and gained a more permanent spot in the latest season 4. The couple have been hitched for nearly 25 years and parent their 12-year-old daughter, Elektra.

On the October 10 episode of RHOSLC, Lisa Barlow's party turned into an explosive meeting for both Angie and Meredith, who got into a heated confrontation.

The RHOSLC duo has been locking horns since Angie holiday-crashed Meredith and the group in Palm Springs. Meredith warned Angie to stay in her lane, and Monica later relayed to Angie that Meredith had some revealing information about her marriage that she'd learned about through hearsay.

Whitney agreed with Monica and even shared some things she allegedly heard Meredith say herself. In some of the comments fired by Meredith, she told Whitney and Monica that Shawn, Angie's husband, had been unfaithful to her by getting intimate with different men, accusing him of being a cheater, and questioning his s*xual orientation.

"Meredith lives to spread lies about other people's marriages," Angie said.

After the previous RHOSLC episode, Angie gave Us Weekly an exclusive where she discussed that this misinformation had outraged her for several reasons.

Firstly, she was not appreciative of Meredith meddling in her relationship. She said that she also took offense to the comments, especially since Meredith was an LGBTQ+ ally and had still made this statement without proper knowledge of the situation. Angie and Shawn are both allies, too, and they claim that Meredith's words have no truth to them.

Angie didn't take well to hearing about her partner having potentially kept their identity a secret from her. However, she was more angered by the allegations of infidelity. The RHOSLC starlet told Us Weekly that she would not "tolerate it" and that her "marriage is real."

RHOSLC's Angie also retaliated by saying Meredith was cheating on her partner. However, she did not comment on it in the exclusive and backed out.

"I don't want to talk about anyone's marriage or relationship because I have a daughter, I have a family, and I'm going to let her [Meredith] go low and I'm going to stay high," she said.

Their daughter, Elektra's exposure to this also seemed to be the main point of concern for Shawn when Angie told him about these accusations in the latest RHOSLC episode. In disbelief, Shawn said Meredith was a "f**king idiot."

Similar to Angie's reaction, he seemed unphased by the homos*xuality comment and didn't pay much heed to it. It was revealed that he had been the target of similar allegations earlier. What irked him the most were the claims about his infidelity.

"Bottom line is, gay, straight, whatever, it's the adultery part of it that's bad," Shawn said.

RHOSLC's Angie told her husband how she tried her best to defend him when the event occurred as she attempted to console him. Throughout the conversation, Angie stood steadfast, supporting him. Shawn expressed his worries about their kid finding this somewhere in the archives someday or having her friends discuss it since, according to the couple, all the claims were false.

He could not bear the thought of his daughter ever thinking that he would cheat on her mother. He said he always does everything in his power to be Elektra's "hero," and he didn't want this to tarnish her opinion of him in any way.

Angie pointed out that while Meredith's comments could not be taken back, the most crucial part that would help maintain his strong bond with Elektra would be how he chooses to tackle the situation when it arises, if and when she watches the RHOSLC episodes.

The scandals will continue to unfold with each new episode of RHOSLC season 4. Only time will tell what happens to the dynamic between Meredith, Angie, and the rest of the wives. Episode 7 will be freshly packaged and ready to binge on October 17 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.