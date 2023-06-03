The new Netflix movie Rich in Love 2 is a sequel to Rich in Love, which was released in 2020. The film continues the journey of the lovable couple, Paula and Teto, but this time in the Amazon Rainforest. Rich in Love 2 starred Danilo Mesquita and Giovanna Lancellotti, with Fernanda Paes Leme, Jaffar Bambirra, Lellê, Adanilo Reis, Ernani Moraes, and several others in supporting roles.

At the end of the movie, Paula confessed to Teto that she was indeed in love with him and was pleased by the progress he had made throughout the film. Rich in Love 2 was released on Netflix on June 2, 2023.

The official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix, reads:

"When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her — and chaos ensues."

Rich in Love 2 ending explained: Did Everaldo get arrested?

After Paula and Tawan parted ways, Teto showed up behind her ex-girlfriend in the Amazon rainforest. He told her that he was happy that she was with Tawan and wished her well. However, Paula surprised Teto by revealing that she was in love with him and not Paula. She was pleased that Teto had matured so much, but she even felt like she was holding him back.

The couple then went to a serene waterfall in the forest and had a heart-to-heart conversation. They confessed their love for each other and had an intimate moment. After that, they began moving toward the village when they noticed some ruckus on their way.

Two men were seen pushing a car into the jungle. Paula realized that she had diagnosed both men before, after which they met Wunin on their way and followed the car. They reached a place where there saw people mining mercury. Neither Paula, Teto, nor anyone from the village had any clue about its existence. Soon, they received a shocking news when they saw that this illegal mercury mine was operated by Everaldo and his men.

Everaldo had disguised himself as a tomato trader/business owner, but his actual motive was to bleed the forest dry with illegal mining. Suddenly, Tawan showed up and had a word with Everaldo. However, little did Everaldo know that Tawan had recorded his words with a spycap.

Paula, Teto, and Wunin returned to the village and learned that Everaldo's men had kidnapped Pawi. They then devised a plan to get him back to the village. When Evaraldo, his daughter, Igor, and Monique went to the boat to finalize the deal to buy Teto Fresca, Teto, Paula, and the villagers showed up and took Everaldo and the boat hostage.

Teto demanded Everaldo to release Pawi, and he instantly agreed. At this point, Teto learned that Igor was his real-life uncle. Pawi was returned safely, but when Teto, Paula, and the villages were preparing to leave, Everaldo took out a revolver and shot at Teto.

Everaldo and his men left with the boat. However, Teto got injured. Paula and the villagers took him to the village and treated him, after which he recovered quickly. Tawan showed up and revealed to Paula that he had leaked the footage of Everaldo's conversation on social media. As it happened, the post blew up and Everaldo was arrested by the cops.

Viewers then saw a sequence where Teto returned home and had a celebration with his family. A year later, he returned to the rainforest and reunited with Paula. Rich in Love 2 ended with the couple sharing a passionate kiss.

Rich in Love 2 is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

