Rumbazo Latin Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The inaugural Rumbazo Latin Music Festival, slated to take place in Las Vegas this September, has announced its lineup. Termed as a true celebration of Latin rhythm and pride, the festival will feature Colombian singer Maluma as the headliner.

Scheduled during the Hispanic Heritage Month, the Rumbazo Latin Music Festival has promised a “el reventón del año” (the party of the year) on September 10 and September 11.

Prince Royce



Tickets on sale Friday 7/15, 10am PT



Catch me in Vegas for EL REVENTÓN DEL AÑO this September! Tickets on sale Friday 7/15, 10am PT in rumbazofest.com

In a statement, Maluma said:

“I’m looking forward to performing at Rumbazo, in celebration of our Latin music and culture! So happy to be a part of this reventón del año!”

The festival organizer Vic Juarez said:

“While this may be called a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo. We chose downtown Las Vegas as it is the heart of the city and the ideal location for a celebration. We invite the entire Las Vegas community to join us for this massive party – el reventón del año.”

Rumbazo Latin Music Festival 2022 lineup and tickets

The Rumbazo Music Festival 2022 will feature sets by Prince Royce, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, Omar Apollo, and newcomer Blessed. Also among the performers will be Yendry, Chimbala, Jon Z, and Angie Vee. More artists are to be announced soon.

Becky G will host an invite-only welcome event on September 10 as part of the festival. Tickets for the two-day festival will go on sale at 10.00 AM PT on July 15 via RumbazoFest.com.

The two-day music and culture festival, to be hosted in a part open-air gallery, will kick off at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 10. The venue is expected to draw 15,000 attendees per day, as per organisers.

More about the headliners

Maluma, who recently concluded a Latin music festival in Las Vegas, will also headline the Rumbazo Music Festival. The artist is one of the best-selling Latin music artists at the age of 28. His songs fall under the reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop genres.

Maluma released his debut album Magia in 2012, when he was still a teenager. Three years later, he released his breakthrough album, titled Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, in 2015. His recent hit singles include Felices Los 4, Borró Cassette, and Corazón.

The artist has collaborated with Shakira for Chantaje and Madonna for Medellín. He has also collaborated with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd.

Also among the headliners is American singer and songwriter Becky G. She first gained recognition in 2011 after covering popular songs online. She released her debut single Becky from the Block in 2013, followed by Play It Again that same year. In 2014, she released her second single Can’t Get Enough which featured guest vocals from Pitbull.

Becky G received commercial success in 2014 with the release of her single Shower. The song received multi platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She also contributed two songs to the soundtrack of the TV series Empire.

Becky G has collaborated with artists like Daddy Yankee, Christina Aguilera, French Montana, and David Guetta. More recently, she was featured on the Chicken Noodle Soup remix by South Korean rapper and dancer J-Hope of BTS.

