"Dating SpongeBob SquarePants?": Hilarious Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater memes erupt amid latest report

Singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande is allegedly dating Ethan Slater of the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical fame. Rumors first arose when TMZ reported on Thursday, July 20, that the Thank U, Next songstress has officially moved on from her former husband Dalton Gomez, and is now allegedly dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The news of the alleged romance comes in the wake of Ariana Grande’s separation from Dalton Gomez in January, which was reported by several media outlets on Monday, July 17. Likewise, as per People, Ethan Slater has also split from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

Neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has confirmed the news of their alleged relationship. However, a spokesperson of Grande confirmed to Page Six that Ariana and Dalton were headed toward divorce after two years of marriage.

Social media users did not let the opportunity slide and began making all kinds of hilarious comments linking Grande and Slater. One user even commented:

A netizen making fun of Grande-Slater dating rumors. (Image via Twitter/Hollywood Vinnie)

“Boq finally getting with Glinda”: Netizens troll Ariana Grande’s alleged linkup with Ethan Slater

A source close to Ariana Grande and ex-husband Dalton Gomez told Page Six on Monday that the duo continues to remain friends and he is even dating other people with her blessings.

Meanwhile, Grande was seen at Wimbledon last weekend without her wedding ring, further rising speculations of her split from Gomez.

Now, the 30-year-old Save Your Tears singer is rumored to be dating her Wicked co-star, 31-year-old Ethan Slater, with whom she has been shooting for months in the UK.

In the latest musical directed by Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande is playing the role of Glinda, while Slater stars as Boq, the love interest of the protagonist's younger sister Nessarose, but secretly in love with Glinda.

As soon as the rumors of their alleged dating surfaced on social media, netizens have been busy making wild jokes. Here are some comments under Pop Base's Twitter post on the same.

EA netizen trolling Ariana and Ethan by naming their "Wicked" characters. (Image via Twitter/Blake Mitchell SZN)

A netizen directly slammed Grande for dating so soon after her separation from her husband. (Image via Twitter/Jay D. Cartere)

A tweet calling out Ariana and Ethan. (Image via Twitter/Virtual Play)

Roems✨ @Roems Wait so they both got divorced for each other?! Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are movin that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/DVeDaHjW1L " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/DVeDaHjW1L

pAdam @apat10 I just want it on record that I liked Ethan Slater before Ariana Grande did. pic.twitter.com/XuEpUr55VP

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi The Ariana Grande/Ethan Slater situation is simply what happens in every High School when only one straight guy does the musical.

While both Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly separated from their spouses, the former was last seen honoring Dalton Gomez in May 2023 on Instagram, celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Likewise, Ethan too celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary in November last year via Instagram, a post that was liked by Grande. Slater also returned to the social media platform in May 2023 to wish his ex-wife her first Mother’s Day.

Exploring the past relationships of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 in a private ceremony at her Southern California home, six months after he proposed. While the pop icon has always been tight-lipped about her relationships, she confirmed the one with Gomez in May 2020 before appearing with him on the music video of Stuck with U alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Prior to that, the Nickelodeon alumna was linked with many others. For instance, she was reported to be dating actor Graham Philips, her co-star in Broadway musical 13 from 2008 to 2011.

She then allegedly dated British singer Nathan Sykes in 2013 before allegedly moving on with rapper Big Sean in 2014 whom she reportedly dated for a year.

Between 2016 and 2018, she was rumored to have dated the late rapper and record producer Mac Miller. She also allegedly dated and was engaged to actor-comedian Pete Davidson in late 2018, but later called it off.

In contrast, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater is only known to have dated his former high school sweetheart Lilly Jay since 2012, before tying the knot in 2018. The couple was blessed with a son in 2022. Interestingly, Slater deactivated his Instagram account on Thursday.