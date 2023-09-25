S*x Education season 4 falls short of expectations, leaves fans disappointed

Sex Education season 4 premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2023. Viewers had massive expectations from it since it was going to be the final season. However, the new setting didn't quite sit right with loyal fans of the show.

The official synopsis of the final season of Sex Education came with much promise. It read as follows:

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

The synopsis further continued:

"Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Despite the promising logline, as soon as Sex Education season 4 launched, it sparked a barrel of negative comments online, especially on X (formerly Twitter). While some were happy that Mimi Keene’s character Ruby got much-needed screen time, many were left disappointed with the overall storyline.

Why Sex Education season 4 might have been disappointing for fans

For a season finale, many fans had hoped that they would see the development of existing characters and get much-needed closure on their storyline. However, for some reason, Sex Education season 4 instead decided to focus on a bunch of new characters and intertwine them with the existing ones in such a way that none got the proper screen time they deserved. This started the downhill journey of Sex Education season 4.

Cavendish, the new high school where most Moordale students have transferred, is a much different place. It is an inclusive utopia and, at times, too positive. For example, one supposedly cannot gossip in Cavendish, or they have to put a coin in a gossip jar. It is instances such as these that make the inclusivity and positivity heaven of Cavendish a bit too ridiculous and unreal at times in Sex Education season 4.

What drew people to Sex Education was the actual portrayal of taboos around s*x that many face in real life. It is definitely not a point of complaint to have a more s*x-positive school in Sex Education season 4. However, since Cavendish is not given a backstory on how it became such a place, it just seems like heaven on earth straight out of nowhere and, therefore, hard to connect to.

Many of the storylines that should have gotten a bit more attention in Sex Education season 4 got sidelined. For example, Gillian Anderson’s character Jean Milburn and her problems with post-natal depression seem to have been done half-heartedly.

Aimee Lou Wood’s character Aimee was turned into a caricature that was only there for a few comic reliefs. The story of Dua Saleh’s character, Cal, was also sidelined until the very end.

Many also criticized Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve’s (Emma MackeyEmma Mackey) lack of chemistry in this season. Although the duo was popular in seasons 1 and 2, Ruby and Otis’s chemistry in season 3 blew the audience away and Maeve and Otis' popularity took a hit.

Even then, many were secretly hoping that they would get back together since Ruby and Otis weren't a thing anymore. However, in Sex Education 4, Maeve and Otis ultimately broke up, and many fans were left frustrated. While it would have been okay if another season were going to turn up, as the final season of the show, it mostly disappointed fans rooting for a happy ending.

Lastly, for many, the humor felt off as every opportunity was turned into a way of sending a social message. This became monotonous after a point, making Sex Education Season 4 not as free-flowing as previous seasons.

Sex Education's final season was released on September 21, and all the episodes of the show are available to watch on Netflix.