“Scam incorporated”: Target Black Friday deals with zero price changes exposed in a viral video sparks backlash online

Just when it seemed like Target had gotten rid of all the controversy it was embroiled in, this year, the retail chain was hit with yet another one. A viral TikTok video posted by @djdowneygirl exposed the franchise for misguiding customers with sale prices. The TikToker did this by removing the sale price placard of a few products to reveal the original pricing below, which turned out to be the same.

Netizens were outraged by the alleged scam perpetrated by the retail chain but many were even more disappointed at people for easily falling for such prices. The calls to boycott yet again, made an appearance. One X user commented:

Netizens claimed that Target was scamming them (Image via X/@WallStreetSilv)

Calls to boycott Target return as netizens are done with Black Friday

A viral TikTok video posted on Friday, November 24 by TikToker, @djdowneygirl, who goes by DeJay Downey brought back the backlash against Target by allegedly exposing the retail chain for a Black Friday scam. The video massively blew up, amassing over 31 million views and 2.8 million likes on the platform, at the time of writing this article.

In the video, Downey was filmed at a Target store going around examining the price cards of different products. She approached a 75-inch Samsung smart TV with a Black Friday price card, showing a price of $649.99. However, she pulled out another price card from behind the Black Friday price card, revealing the exact same price, showcasing that there was no change in price for the sale.

Shockingly, Black Friday Sale prices were the same as regular prices (Image via TikTok/@djdowneygirl)

"What about this one?" she said and moved to a different product, this time a 65-inch Samsung TV priced at $429.99 and does the same trick, revealing the same results. She did it again to the price sign of a 50-inch TV and to no surprise, got the same result. "I don't get it, I'm confused," she said and smiled at the camera.

The video was re-posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by the popular X account, Wall Street Silver, and amassed over 3.8 million views, at the time of writing this article. Wall Street Silver warned people to not be fooled by the scheme, which the account claimed was running "100% fake" Black Friday deals. Wall Street Silver asked the question:

"Are there any real Black Friday deals? Or are all of the stores doing this?"

Netizens had a lot to say about Target's Black Friday scam. Social media users were tired of many people falling for the same scam over and over again. Many users said that they did not go shopping on Black Friday and that consumers had finally figured out the "hysteria" behind Black Friday.

The boycott Target chants that were growing distant were back in full force as many found yet another reason to not support the retail chain following all the backlash they received for 'going woke' and selling LGBTQ-friendly kids' clothing. Here are a few reactions to Wall Street Silver's tweet:

Back in April of this year, Target was on the receiving end of major backlash after customers revolted against the franchise for selling LBTQ-friendly kids' clothing, and "tuck-friendly" swimwear.

The boycott chants only grew, when people found out that one of the designers hired by the retail chain, Abprallen, was an alleged Satanist who had designed shirts that said: "Satan respects pronouns".