Scarlett Johansson X Ryan Reynolds split and 4 other low-key celeb divorces

It is hard to talk about celeb divorces without discussing all the drama that ensues. Since the personal lives of celebrities are very much in the open, the details of celeb divorces and breakups are not-very-private. But there have been a few instances where celeb divorces have managed to fly under the radar. One example would be the split between Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds.

The duo married in 2008 and fans were understandably in love with them, however, marriage bliss didn't last for long and the couple called it quits in 2011. Since both celebrities kept mum on details concerning their relationship, there wasn't much tea for the press or fans to discuss this celeb divorce.

Johansson recently appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, and spoke about past relationships, including her first marriage to Reynolds. "You've been married two times?" asked Paltrow and the actor replied, "Three times."

She reminded Paltrow that when they first met, she was still married to Reynolds. There seems to be no bad blood between Johansson and Reynolds because she referred to him as a "good guy."

Johansson and Reynolds' divorce isn't the only celeb divorce that was comparatively quiet and drama-free.

5 low-key celeb divorces that you may have heard less about

1) Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

The former couple hasn't explicitly disclosed what caused their divorce (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2008. Although fans were rooting for their relationship, the couple decided to end their marriage in 2011. While there isn't a lot of information on this celeb divorce, it is rumored that their busy schedules were to blame.

Thankfully, both celebrities were able to move on and seem to be doing quite well, both personally and professionally. Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost while Reynolds is married to Blake Lively, with whom he has three children.

2) Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

This celeb divorce was hard on fans as Bruce Willis and Moore were one of Hollywood's golden couples back in the day. They got married in 1987, only four months after they started going out, and had three daughters together.

Legally divorced in 2000, Willis and Moore have shown that not all relationships end badly. They continue to be friendly and supportive of each other. They have attended premieres together since their divorce. Willis was present when Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and Moore attended Willis' wedding to Emma Heming Willis in 2009. The ex-couple even isolated together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3) Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

This celeb divorce was quite unexpected. Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 in a small ceremony at Lopez's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they performed "Escapemonos" at the 47th annual Grammy Awards. In the years that they were together, they worked on many projects together, including a movie, a tour and a lifestyle line for Kohl's.

The couple announced their split in 2011 and officially divorced in 2014. They share custody of their twins. Although there were a few rumors after the divorce that Anthony had cheated on the singer, he quickly dispelled them and stated that sometimes relationships just run their course. Even after the split, the two have remained friends.

4) Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley

Garner and Foley dated for two years before tying the knot (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Garner married Scott Foley in 2000, after two years of dating. At the time, Foley was doing very well, thanks to his role in Felicity. Garner was still making her way up the ladder, but when she got cast as Sydney Bristow in Alias, her career skyroceted. It was rumored that her newfound fame caused a rift between the couple.

Less than three years of marriage, Garner filed for divorce in 2003. There wasn't a lot of drama involved in this celeb divorce. During an interview for Andy Cohen Live (Sirius XM), Foley stated that he and his current wife are always cordial whenever they bump into his ex-wife in Los Angeles:

"Everybody says, 'Hi,' and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life, right?"

5) Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe had a low-key celeb divorce. Tying the knot in 1999, the duo were Hollywood's "it" couple; later, the couple split in 2006 after being married for six years. However, they have been cordial with each other and continue to co-parent their two kids, Deacon and Ava.

Witherspoon married Jim Toth in 2011 but after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2023. Phillipe has been rumored to be dating different women over the years, but there have been no wedding bells so far.

Relationships are hard and celebrities don't have it any easy. But these 5 celeb divorces prove that sometimes it is possible for celebrities to separate without making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

