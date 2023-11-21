Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: All voice actors and cameos in the series explored

Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off marks the triumphant return of the beloved characters from Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. With eight thrilling episodes, the anime continues the saga of Scott Pilgrim, the Toronto bassist, as he encounters the woman of his dreams, Ramona Flowers.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off takes a fresh and interesting turn as Scott must face Ramona's seven evil exes to win her heart. The series, produced by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, brings back the iconic live-action cast, including Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and introduces exciting guest stars such as Finn Wolfhard, Bowen Yang, and Simon Pegg.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s main voice cast includes Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and others

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premiered on November 17, 2023, with a stellar main voice cast that includes familiar names reprising their roles:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

The 23-year-old slacker from Toronto, voiced by Michael Cera, faces new challenges to win Ramona's heart.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Winstead voices the girl of Scott's dreams, who has moved to Toronto, bringing her League of Evil Exes with her.

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wills

Culkin returns as Scott's smart and sassy gay roommate, maintaining his role as the voice of reason.

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Kendrick voices Scott's mature younger sister, Stacey, who works at a local coffee shop and engages in gossip.

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Aubrey Plaza brings her voice to the character Julie Powers, Ramona's friend and an ex of Sex Bob-omb's lead vocalist.

The evil exes and supporting characters

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off introduced a star-studded cast for Ramona’s evil exes and supporting characters in the anime:

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Chris Evans takes on the role of Lucas Lee, a skater-boy turned world-famous actor and Ramona's second evil ex.

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Brie Larson voices Envy Adams, the lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead and Todd Ingram's girlfriend.

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Schwartzman returns as Gideon Graves, Ramona's seventh evil ex and the leader of the League of Evil Exes.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Routh lends his voice to Todd Ingram, Ramona's third evil ex, known for his vegan powers.

Mae Whitman as Roxie Ritcher

Whitman returns to voice Roxie Ritcher, the fourth evil ex with incredible fighting abilities.

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Bhabha reprises his role as Matthew Patel, the first evil ex with mystical powers.

Julian Cihi as Ken and Kyle Katayanagi

Cihi voices both Ken and Kyle Katayanagi, Ramona's fifth and sixth evil exes, genius roboticists.

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Pill plays Kim Pine, the drummer for Sex Bob-omb, who briefly dated Scott in school.

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Wong voices Knives Chau, Scott's biggest fan and sort-of girlfriend, and the second-biggest fan of Sex Bob-omb.

Notable cameos in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg

The iconic duo from the Cornetto Trilogy, Frost and Simon Pegg, make brief appearances as studio security guards on the set where the Scott Pilgrim film is being made.

Will Forte as older Scott Pilgrim

Forte voices the older version of Scott Pilgrim in episode seven, revealing himself as the one responsible for Scott's disappearance.

Stephen Root as the Nanomachines

Barry star Stephen Root lends his voice to the nanomachines in the season finale of the anime.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off delivers a nostalgic and thrilling experience for fans, combining the charm of the original live-action cast with exciting new additions.

The anime's fresh take on the Scott Pilgrim universe, along with the return of the beloved characters, promises an engaging and entertaining ride for both new and longtime fans.

With the stellar voice cast and unexpected cameos, the series successfully captures the essence of Bryan Lee O’Malley's creation while adding its unique flair to the beloved story.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.