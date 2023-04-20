Secret Chinese police stations: What did Harry Lu do revealed as picture with US DEM leaders leaves netizens stunned

On Monday, April 17, 2023, the FBI arrested two New Yorkers for allegedly opening secret Chinese police stations in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan. Suspects in the case, 59-year-old Chen Jinping and 61-year-old Harry Lu Jianwang, are currently facing charges of conspiring to act as Chinese agents and obstructing justice.

Harry Lu Jianwang, a resident of the Bronx, has been identified by DCNF as the chairman of the non-profit America ChangLe Association, who served between 2012 and 2018. A few months ago, the organization was raided by the FBI.

Harry Lu was pictured with Eric Adams and Chuck Schumer (Image via Twitter/@ChuckCallesto)

Lu was seen in a picture with the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader.

Based on multiple photographic evidence and Chinese-language news reports, Lu even attended an apparent fundraiser campaign for New York’s Democratic Representative Grace Meng. He also allegedly operated a secret police station on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

HappyKitten5695 @HappyKitten5695 "Harry" Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstruction of justice." "Harry" Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstruction of justice."

They matched his photos from the event with Eric Adams, Grace Meng, and Chuck Schumer with photos found on an archived version of the association’s website.

Harry Lu's involvement in operating the secret Chinese police stations

According to photos posted on a Chinese-language news website called CareerEngine.US last year on April 24, Harry Lu partook in a fundraiser for Rep. Grace Meng’s congressional campaign. It was held in New York’s Flushing.

Finance records of the campaign confirm that Grace’s campaign committee, “Grace for New York,” hosted an event at the Crown One Restaurant on April 24. Photos of the restaurant also matched the images on the news website.

Before the FBI raided the America ChangLe Association, it allegedly operated as an outpost for an overseas secret Chinese police station. It was linked to 110 Overseas, an international Chinese Police Unit that has its headquarters in China’s Fujian province.

In September, a human rights group called Safeguard Defenders first revealed the existence of a global police network based in Beijing.

Iain Duncan Smith MP @MPIainDS The UK govt has known about the activity of at least three illegal Chinese Police Stations operating in England & Scotland, and has been warned about them by the security services. Why hasn't the UK govt acted to shut these down and kick the people involved in them out of the UK? The UK govt has known about the activity of at least three illegal Chinese Police Stations operating in England & Scotland, and has been warned about them by the security services. Why hasn't the UK govt acted to shut these down and kick the people involved in them out of the UK? https://t.co/OqZ4iBogU4

Harry Lu Jianwang also met New York’s Mayor Eric Adams on several occasions, including anniversary celebrations for his non-profit America ChangLe Association. The two also recently met in March 2023 at an event held to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Fujian Hometown Association, which is considered to be one of the many Chinese police stations in NYC.

According to public campaign finance records, between 2019 and 2021, Harry Lu reportedly donated $4,000 to Eric Adam’s mayoral campaign under the pseudonym “James Lu”.

Breon Pearce, Brooklyn’s top prosecutor, said regarding the closure of the America ChangLe Association in the autumn of 2022:

“This prosecution reveals the Chinese government's flagrant violation of our nation's sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City.”

The CCP has previously denied allegations of these secret Chinese police stations and called them “service centers” for Chinese nationals living overseas. As alleged by the US Department of Justice, on behalf of the Ministry of Public Service Security of China, Mr. Chen of Manhattan and Harry Lu of the Bronx worked together to build the first overseas Chinese police station in the United States.

Netizens react to FBI's discovery of secret Chinese police stations

Chuck Callesto, a verified social media strategist on Twitter, shared the news of Lu and Chen's arrest on April 19, 2023.

While some did not buy the U.S. authorities' claims regarding these secret Chinese police stations, others blamed the Democrats for helping the Chinese government wage war on the United States.

A few also argued that the U.S. has foreign military bases across the globe and that the NYPD alone has over 16 foreign police stations working as outposts in other countries. Some people also said that they already knew about these Chinese police stations since 2020 and that the news did not surprise them at all.

Margarita K. @MargarittaaK People, stop being dumb.



The “secret Chinese police stations” are actually small offices attached to consulates where Chinese nationals working/studying abroad can access services administered by the police, like renewing their driver's licence.



NYPD has offices in 13 nations. People, stop being dumb.The “secret Chinese police stations” are actually small offices attached to consulates where Chinese nationals working/studying abroad can access services administered by the police, like renewing their driver's licence.NYPD has offices in 13 nations.

EAT STEAK 2: BUTTER RETARD BOOGALOO @STEAKandLEGGS69 Didn’t they tell us about the “secret” Chinese police stations last year? Didn’t they tell us about the “secret” Chinese police stations last year?

Zuul @habitualasshole I’m 100% not buying this “secret Chinese police stations” story, how about you? I’m 100% not buying this “secret Chinese police stations” story, how about you?

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@TonyHul99)

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@queenoftwilight)

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@CasimiroCervan4)

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@Koriaxe)

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@CallaWalsh)

Netizens react to CCP-operated secret police stations in NYC. (Image via Twitter/@KellyHa52084549)

These Chinese police stations are believed to be among hundreds of other stations operating worldwide in 53 countries, including the Netherlands and the UK. In March 2023, an investigation into two Montreal-area sites that were thought to be police outposts was announced by Canada’s federal police.

Poll : 0 votes