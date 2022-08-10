Secret Headquarters cast list: Who else stars in Owen Wilson's superhero film?

Secret Headquarters, coming to Paramount+ this Friday, August 12, stars Hollywood veteran Owen Wilson (Loki) alongside newcomer Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the lead father-son duo.

The film chronicles the tale of a regular parent who double times as a superhero. Kincaid Senior (Wilson) works as an undercover IT specialist and is not your usual typical top-tier superhero who makes headlines, which is what makes Secret Headquarters unique in its approach to the superhero trope.

Judging by the trailer, the action in the film looks to be as outrageous as any other superhero film, but the tone is family-friendly with several giggle-inducing scenes sprinkled throughout.

With Wilson leading a double life as a superhero only to be unmasked by his son Charlie (Scobell) and his friends during a "rager," the film has a terrific supporting cast that makes it a strong contender for the perfect summer watch.

Who all star in Paramount+'s upcoming film Secret Headquarters? A full cast list

Paramount+ @paramountplus #SecretHQMovie WE'RE k̶i̶d̶s̶ YOUNG ADULTS! Go behind the scenes of Secret Headquarters now, before the next generation of heroes arrive Friday on #ParamountPlus WE'RE k̶i̶d̶s̶ YOUNG ADULTS! Go behind the scenes of Secret Headquarters now, before the next generation of heroes arrive Friday on #ParamountPlus. #SecretHQMovie https://t.co/NnrRGky1wT

Apart from Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, who plays the lead role of Charlie Kincaid in Secret Headquarters, is the most prominent member of the film's cast which also features a number of other promising young actors.

As already mentioned, Owen Wilson portrays Charlie's father, a superhero who seems to be an undercover tech expert and "guardian of the planet."

Along with the two titular characters, the Secret Headquarters ensemble also features a range of other prominent names, such as:

Michael Pena from Ant-Man

Jesse Williams from Grey's Anatomy

Keith L. Williams from Good Boys

Levy Tran from MacGyver

Jessie Mueller from Candy

Momona Tamada from The Baby-Sitters Club

Abby James from Boys of Summer

Michael Anthony from Raising Dion

Kezii Curtis from Charm City Kings

Charles Melton from Riverdale

Lucius Baston from The Underground Railroad

Some other cast members and their characters in the film are as follows:

Dustin Ingram as Jersey

David Lengel as Coach Skipper

Dayna Beilenson as Ms. Squint

Ninja N. Devoe as Officer Grant

Louie Chaplin Moss as Young Charlie Kincaid

Lucius Baston as Jerry the Janitor

Aiden Malik as Robbie Fernandez

The trailer does a fair job at demonstrating that much of the film will depend on the talent and allure of its range of young actors. So far, the story seems to be shaping up to be a joyful and uncomplicated superhero film.

Secret Headquarters on Paramount+: Plot and other details

The story of Secret Headquarters kicks off with Charlie, a dork high school teenager, who decides to throw a "rager" and become the cool kid he has always wanted to be when his father, Kincaid Senior, leaves for a "business meeting." The kids, however, have no idea what they are about to discover.

The fun party turns into every teenager's wildest dream when Charlie and his friends accidentally enter what seems to be a hidden layer full of high-class gadgets, flashy vehicles, and a lot of exotic technology, all of which are exclusively used by superheroes. They use the gadgets but must soon face the consequences.

The technology they get their hands on seems deadly and is being sought after by many miscreants. When Charlie's father's adversaries find them, he and his companions band together to defend the equipment and the hidden lair and in doing so, transform into superheroes themselves.

Co-directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the official synopsis of the film states:

"While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world."

Secret Headquarters arrives on Paramount+ this Friday, August 12, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal