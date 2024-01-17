Seduced to Slay: Where is Alejandro Rojas now?

The 23-year-old Alejandro Rojas was charged with second-degree murder after the 21-year-old Californian, Dioneth Lopez, went missing and was found beaten and stabbed to death on February 14, 2020. Rojas, a married man, was in a s*xual relationship with Lopez before he hit her head with a Tequila bottle and pushed her into the woods of the Olympic National Park.

Rojas had picked up Lopez from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and the two travelled to Sequim area henceforth. According to his statement, Lopez had attempted to stab him and threatened to kill his family when he retaliated and stabbed her to death. He is presently serving his 200-month sentence at the federal prison.

The Seduced to Slay episode Nowhere Girl chronicles Dioneth Lopez's death as the synopsis reads,

"In 2020, Dioneth Lopez goes missing while on a trip to visit friends; her body turns up in the woodlands of Washington State; she is treated as a Jane Doe until detectives find surveillance footage that pieces together her final hour."

Season 12 Episode 2 airs on January 17, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Who is Alejandro Rojas? Details explored

Alejandro J Aguilera Rojas (23) was a resident of Renton, Washington married with a wife and a child. He was in an extramarital affair with Dioneth Lopez (21) from San Pablo who travelled to Seattle to meet Rojas on February 10, 2020. Unlike Lopez, Rojas had kept his relationship with the California woman secret from his family.

According to The Seattle Times, Dioneth Lopez landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on February 10, 2020, after which she was picked up by Rojas. The two left the Seattle area and drove to Sequim the same day making a stop at the Longhouse Market near 7 Cedars Casino.

According to Sequim Gazette, Rojas and Lopez spent about seven hours in the area where they visited a convenience store. The pair spent most of their time in Rojas’ red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck after which they took off to the Olympic National Park.

However, Dioneth Lopez's lacerated and bruised body was found in the Buckhorn Wilderness at the Olympic National Park, south of Blyn, on Valentine's Day of 2020. Along with her body, the investigators from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office found a broken and bloody Tequila bottle, a blue folding box cutter, and a knife.

Furthermore, the investigators found Alejandro Rojas suspicious when they tracked their cellphone activity. Both Lopez and Rojas' cellphones were in the Sequim area on February 10 and 11 after which they were found to respond to Rojas' residential area in Renton.

According to a People Magazine report, the U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a press release,

“The victim’s family has lost their loved one forever, and we will work hard to ensure that the defendant is held accountable for taking her life."

The evidence recovered at the crime scene came back positive with Rojas' fingerprints.

Where is Alejandro Rojas now?

Alejandro Rojas gave "conflicting information" to Dioneth Lopez's family after which she was reported missing to the San Pablo Police Department. Upon interrogation, he mentioned dropping her off at the Olympic National Park for a planned hike with her friends. However, he later confirmed that there was no hike at all.

Alejandro Rojas was taken into custody on February 19, 2020, at the Clallam County Jail. He pleaded guilty in Clallam County Superior Court to charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement, according to the Peninsula Daily News.

However, the charges were dismissed and he was charged with second-degree murder at the federal court as the murder took place on federal land, per Oxygen. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison on May 16, 2020.