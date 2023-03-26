Seeking Brother Husband release date and air time on TLC

TLC's brand new reality series Seeking Brother Husband is all set to premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET on the network.

TLC has been known to bring a diverse set of shows for its viewers over the past few years, and this time, the network is drawing parallels to shows including Sister Wives and Seeking Sister Wives. The network has found tremendous success with the Sister Wives franchise, with its 17th season wrapping up in January 2023.

Seeking Brother Husband will have viewers witness four polyandrous relationships. The cast members navigate different dynamics to add additional husbands to the family and deal with the complexities that come with it.

TLC's Seeking Brother Husband will see four couples add new husbands to the family

While the series is set to document four polyandrous relationships, each will be very different from the other.

The show released its trailer over two months ago and teased a lot of drama that viewers can expect from the series. Explaining the concept of the show, cast member Kenya said:

"Polyandry is the practice of one woman having multiple husbands...but those husbands cannot have any other partners."

Kenya and Carl live in Houston, Texas. The Seeking Brother Husband cast member has another husband, Tiger, who “fulfills Kenya’s emotional and physical needs. Kenya will be seen looking for a third husband on the show.

In the sneak-peak, fellow cast member Elisa said:

"There's definitely a double standard when a female has multiple partners...It's, "Oh my gosh, she's such a s**t. She sleeps around." They assume multiple male partners, it's just about s*x. That's definitely not it."

Elisa and her husband Mike are Los Angeles residents. The couple will be seen looking to add another husband to the mix. However, Mike admitted in the trailer to having "some level of jealousy" regarding his wife having another partner.

Meanwhile, Atlanta natives Chara and Patrick have been married for 13 years. Seeking Brother Husband will document their tumultuous journey as they try to add another potential husband in Noble, who will be seen fulfilling Chara's needs.

The latter will also be seen deciding who should be the biological father of her children. In the trailer, Patrick reflected on a time when things began to "get awkward in the basement."

The fourth and final couple on Seeking Brother Husband that viewers will be introduced to are Kim and Dustin from North Carolina. The pair have been married for 11 years and have a brother husband in Vinson. The latter, however, will be seen as skeptical of adding another husband to the mix.

In a sneak peek released on the show's social media pages, Dustin and Vinson both reflected on their relationship. The former said:

"I thought maybe it would just be kinda like, her [Kim] and Vinson have their own thing and it's separate from our family. But it seemed like all of a sudden our family is just able to mesh together so well. I was really thankful to have a best friend..somebody that I could confide in."

Vinson also opened up about the husbands' friendship and said:

"There was definitely a little awkwardness with Dustin and I...I think it's kind natural for guys to feel a little territorial. But over time I think we both realize that we have a genuine love for Kim and that was, you know, really what started bonding us."

As per a press release from the network, the series will follow four polyandrous relationships who, as a family, will navigate "the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions."

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Seeking Brother Husband on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

