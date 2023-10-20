Selema Masekela Net Worth: Fortune explored as Lupita Nyong’o hints at split from popular television host

On Friday, October 20, Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o put out a statement in a series of Instagram posts and stories revealing that she found herself in a "season of heartbreak". One of her posts read "#Breakup", and she explained that she would like to dissociate herself from a person that she could no longer trust.

Even though Lupita Nyong’o did not name or refer to who exactly she was talking about, the actor had been confirmed to be in a relationship with Selema Masekela, the very same person whom she seems to be hinting at in her posts. Selema Masekela is a popular television host and sports commentator, who according to Celebrity Net Worth commands a net worth of $2 million.

Selema Masekela was popular for his time with ESPN

Selema Masekela is an American TV host, journalist, and sports commentator. Celebrity Net Worth and Net Worth Post deem that he boasts an estimated net worth of $2 million. Masekela built up his impressive net worth when he flourished as a commentator and host while working for ESPN.

Masekela began his journalism career in 1992 as an intern at Transworld Publications. However, he became a household name after joining ESPN and working as an NBA sideline reporter in the 2003-04 season. After that, he became ESPN's correspondent for the coverage of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Selema Masekela hosted the X-games for 13 years (Image via Selema Masekela )

Hugh Masekela, Selema's father, was a South African jazz icon. With his father, he covered the World Cup from a cultural perspective in a 10-part video series named "Umlando - Through my Father's Eyes". Masekala was also the co-host of E! network's The Daily 10.

Despite the popularity of football and basketball, a majority of Masekela's fame came from the coverage of extreme and winter sports. He was the host of ESPN's Summer and Winter X Games for 13 years. However, his ties with ESPN ended when he entered into a multi-year contract with Red Bull Media House to become a full-time host of the Red Bull Signature Series.

The Red Bull Media House contract enabled him to do coverage for NBC and NBC Sports Network. He was a broadcaster for NBC's coverage of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. However, he has also ventured into a plethora of avenues unrelated to journalism.

Following in his father's footsteps, the 52-year-old formed a band, Alekesam with Sunny Levine, the son of record producer Stewart Levine. His band's music has been featured on popular network shows such as Entourage and House of Lies. Alekesam was also the name of his 2011 short film that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

He became a correspondent and Executive producer for HBO's Vice in 2015. The same year he made an appearance in the remake of Point Break. The following year he became the host and executive producer of VICE World of Sports.

Lupita Nyong’o reveals devastating heartbreak

The relationship between Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela, although largely private, was confirmed to the public in December 2022, when Lupita posted an Instagram reel of them snapping their fingers to The King's Affirmation while simultaneously swapping outfits. Lupita captioned the reel, "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid". It is unclear when the duo started dating.

However, less than a year after that post, Lupita Nyong’o is now hinting at a breakup. On Friday she released an Instagram statement revealing that she was going through a heartbreak. Although she did not mention any names, the post seems to hint that Nyong'o and Masekela had broken up.

Lupita Nyong’o began the statement by respectfully acknowledging that there were "much more important things" going on in the world and said that her thoughts were with the people who were suffering. She continued by saying that it was necessary for her to share the truth and disassociate herself from a person whom she could no longer trust.

She wrote:

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Lupita Nyong’o further stated:

"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, "Whatever, my life is better this way"."

Lupita Nyong’o revealed that she was reminded that the magnitude of pain she was feeling was equal to the measure of her "capacity for love". She further stated:

"And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

She added:

"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true…"

Celebrities showed their support for Nyong'o (Image via Instagram)

In the end, Lupita Nyong’o mentioned that she was sharing her experience as it might be useful for anyone else experiencing heartbreak who is trying to escape the pain instead of learning from its wisdom. "#Breakup", she wrote as she encouraged people to face their pain instead of spreading it.