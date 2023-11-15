7 best gym shoes for women in 2023

Gym shoes are the ultimate companions for intense workout sessions and exercise. Gym shoes are not mere fashion accessories and are highly important because they are designed to support the feet as the wearer moves into various positions during exercise.

Gym shoes offer added support, more traction, and breathability than regular shoes and provide responsive cushioning for whatever activity the wearer engages in. Over the years, shoe brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, and a host of others have developed innovative technology and incorporated them into gym shoes to last gym users throughout their fitness journeys.

From the Nike Metcon 8 to the Adidas QT women's racer shoes, a carefully curated list of the best gym shoes for women in 2023 is given below.

Best gym shoes for women to avail in 2023

1. The Nike Metcon 8 AMP women's training shoes

The Nike Metcon 8 AMP women's training shoes (Image via Nike)

These shoes are the popular choice for gym activities for good reason. They feature a lighter and more breathable upper than their previous editions to provide durability and comfort. The grippy rubber wraps around the arch to give the wearer a solid footing, and the rubber tread enhances traction and helps the wearer transition from the gym floor to the great outdoors. It also helps that the shoes come in a gorgeous Sanddrift/Coral/Earth colorway with a sleek sole design.

These women's sneakers are available on the brand's website for $84.97.

2. The Adrenaline GTS 22

The Adrenaline GTS 22 (Image via Brooks)

These powerhouse shoes were designed just for the gym. These Black/Purple/Coral shoes offer the best blend of support and softness with a DNA Loft V2 technology and GuideRails system for optimum cushioning and to keep excess movement in check. The shoes are also aesthetically pleasing with bright and eye-catching colors.

The Adrenaline GT 22 is available on Brooks for $99.95.

3. Adidas Women's QT Racer 3.0 shoes

The Adidas Women's QT Racer 3.0 shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sporty shoes come in an all-white colorway accented by unique silver eyelets and the baby blue heel tab, making them versatile and fashionable in the same vein. The shoes feature a cloud foam midsole and lace-up closure for a snug fit. The shoes' qualities are highlighted by their lightweightness to ensure the wearer spends long hours in the gym without feeling uncomfortable.

These gym shoes are available for $47.95 on Amazon.

4. Asics Women Gel-Kayano 28

The Asics Women Gel-Kayano 28 (Image via Amazon)

These coral-colored shoes are high-performance with the Ortholite X-55 sock liner to improve comfort and the AHAR plus outsole for great traction. The Dynamic DuoMax support system enhances stability and complements the outstanding abilities of these innovative shoes.

The shoes are available for $144.99 on Amazon.

5. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X860V13 sneaker

The New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X860V13 sneaker (Image via Amazon)

These violet and lilac-colored shoes are a stylish choice for gym shoes and can also be paired with casual outfits for a fashionable look. The predominantly mesh upper ensures breathability and airflow, and the cushioned insole is perfect for long hours of exercise. The white and lilac soles create an artful contrast with the ribbed outsoles fitted for good traction.

These beautiful gym must-haves are available for $139.95 on Amazon.

6. Joomra trail running barefoot shoes

The Joomra trail running barefoot shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sneakers stand out from other sporty shoes because of their unique design—the outsoles are carved like the human toes and feet to ensure that the wearer's feet blend seamlessly with the shoes. This results in easy movement with the rigid rubber outsoles, ensuring perfect cushioning.

These black knit gym shoes are available on Amazon for $41.99.

7. The OnCloud X3

The OnCloud X3 (Image via On Cloud)

Athletes and gym goers favor the On Cloud running shoes because of their ultralight and highly reactive design. The three-layer mesh on the upper ensures breathability, and the molded heel cap provides additional support and comfort.

These sneakers sell for $149.99 on the brand's website.

These gym shoes are the epitome of functionality and fashion. They are specially designed to cater to the needs of someone who enjoys gym work outs.

Gym enthusiasts should quickly grab them while they are available before they get sold out.