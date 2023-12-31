7 most expensive Nike SB Dunk sneakers of all time

Nike SB Dunk sneakers are cultural icons as well as sneakers. They've evolved from sports shoes to high-end collectibles. Due to collaboration and innovation, some sneakers are now extremely limited and extremely expensive. These prices reflect not only scarcity but also the cultural impact of these sneakers.

These sneakers are famous for collaborationg with musicians, vocalists, and designers. They are more than just shoes; they're valuable collectibles with fascinating backgrounds.

Most expensive Nike SB Dunk sneakers of all time

1. Nike SB Dunk Supa, 2002

Nike SB Dunk Supa, 2002 (Image via Nike)

Another excellent colorway from the SB Dunk's debut year, pro skater Danny Supasirirat's New York Knicks-inspired take on the SB Dunk was also part of Nike's "Colors By" series. It featured hues hand-picked by Nike's sponsored team riders. Apart from Nike Dunk low collabs, this rendition launched in 2002, and it quickly became a fan favorite among sneakerheads. It remains one of the silhouette's greatest presentations to this day.

2. Nike SB Buck, 2003

Nike SB Buck, 2003 (Image via Nike)

The Nike SB "Buck" colorway was designed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who stuck true to his roots by using the colors of the University of Oregon. Other design elements include "PK" branding on the heel and suede paneling over the leather top.

3. Nike SB Dunk London, 2004

Nike SB Dunk London, 2004 (Image via Nike)

Another low-key muted design apart from the SB Dunk collabs is this one. The Londons toyed with the SB Dunk's foundation upper, swapping the leather for a full-suede make-up. To complete the design, an embroidered outline of the River Thames in midnight blue graces the side heel panel.

4. Nike SB Dunk Hemp Pack, 2004

Nike SB Dunk Hemp Pack, 2004 (Image via Nike)

The Hemp Pack debuted in red mahogany, bonsai, and cascade blue iterations, with uppers made entirely of hemp. Not only do they still look good 16 years later, but they also demonstrate that Nike is capable of producing long-lasting sneakers. Why they don't continue to do so is a mystery.

5. Nike SB Dunk High Pro Sea Crystal, 2004

Nike SB Dunk High Pro Sea Crystal, 2004 (Image via Nike)

Sandy Bodecker was to the Nike SB what Tinker Hatfield is to the Air Jordan, and one of his best iterations ever came about in 2004. This was when Bodecker discovered a color in Nike's seasonal color palette selections that reminded him of the washed-out sea glass he used to collect as a kid on Connecticut beaches.

Other major changes to the SB design of this generation include the usage of Pig Suede, which served to highlight the sneaker's distinctive colors.

6. Nike SB Dunk Pigeon, 2005

Nike SB Dunk Pigeon, 2005 (Image via Nike)

The Pigeons, arguably the most iconic shoe on the list, debuted at a period when sneaker culture entered a new golden age. The Pigeon, created with Jeff Staple, was so popular that it sparked a riot in New York City, where the sneakers were reupholstered with an embroidered pigeon on the heel.

7. Nike SB Dunk SBTG, 2006

Nike SB Dunk SBTG, 2006 (Image via Nike)

The Dunk SBTG was designed by Singapore-based artist Mark "Sabotage" Ong, featuring hand-painted motifs and patterns by ONG and a screening lace flap. Other than the SB Dunk Low collaborative releases, the lace flap of these sneakers haven't been seen on a noteworthy pair of SBs since, thus the SBTGs are easily identifiable among seasoned sneakerheads and SB Stans.

Conclusion

The SB Dunks had become an institution when Lupe Fiasco screamed them out in 2006's Kick, Push. By that time, skater Eric Koston ("Do a kickflip!") helped Nike eventually develop the shoe better for actually skating in 2009.

The SB Dunk collabs and evolution from an '80s basketball classic to a current cultural phenomenon demonstrate its enduring appeal and versatility. Their transformation into exclusive, high-end partnerships highlights their significant cultural influence extensively.