Shape Island release date, air time, plot, and more

The adorable children's stop-motion animated show, Shape Island, will be released on January 20, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The new series, based on the internationally acclaimed Shapes picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, will be included in Apple's expansion of its kids & families slate.

The books are about three friends, namely Square, Circle, and Triangle, who have their way of looking at life and different things. It consists of light-hearted jokes and a lot of satirical humor. Even though they are different, they are best friends and are always together in every walk of life.

The premiere season of Shape Island will consist of eight episodes

Given below is Shape Island's official trailer.

From the look of the trailer, Shape Island has three main characters. Square, who strives for perfection in whatever he does, Circle, is usually pretty relaxed but sometimes gets clumsy, and when she does, things get very messy. And finally, there is Triangle, who sometimes gets carried away, even though he claims he never does.

The three friends are very different from each other but what makes them similar is the love and affection they have between them. Friendship makes them fit together beautifully. The trio lives on a fictional island, and that's why the show is named that.

Here is the official synopsis for the Shape Island Apple TV+,

"Three best friends seek adventure and connection while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Based on the books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen."

Shape Island will be entertaining to watch for both children and their families, demonstrating to kids the different forms that friendship may take.

Yvette Nicole Brown serves as the show's narrator, who previously lent her voice to Disenchanted. Brown is best known for her performances in Community, The Odd Couple, and The Mayor. She also appeared briefly in Drake & Josh, That '70s Show, The Office, Boston Legal, Chuck, The Soul Man, Mom, and Big Shot. In 2021, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role in A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Harvey Guillen, Gideon Adlon, and Scott Adsit will voice Square, Triangle, and Circle, respectively. Guillén is best known for his role in the 2019 television series What We Do in the Shadows, Adlon for Blockers, The Mustang, The Craft: Legacy, The Society, and also the video game The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Adsit is a comedy legend who has won The Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who co-wrote the books, serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. With Ryan Pequin handling the writing responsibilities, Hodges has even given the director credit.

Apple has expanded its award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families. Some of the other shows and films in this slate include El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Pinecone & Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy, Stillwater, Helpsters, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Sago Mini Friends, Hello, Jack!, The Kindness Show, Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, etc.

Shape Island will include eight episodes, each of which is expected to last 20 to 30 minutes.

