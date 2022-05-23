Who is the richest judge on The American Rescue Dog Show? Rumored net worth explored ahead of show’s premiere

The American Rescue Dog Show, a “preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions”, is all set to air on May 25, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC, featuring dog-loving judges, Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

These panelists will judge the recused pups on The American Rescue Dog Show in seven categories including, “Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs, and more," to choose the winner at the end of the show.

The net worth of The American Rescue Dog Show's judges explored

The richest judge on The American Rescue Dog Show is choreographer, dancer, singer, and TV personality Paula Abdul.

Paula Abdul

California-born Paula Abdul’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. In her four-decade career, Abdul has choreographed various music videos and acted in many television shows and movies.

She was spotted by The Jacksons when she was the head choreographer of the famed LA Laker Girl. She choreographed their music video Torture as well as their Victory tour among a few others.

As a singer, she released her first studio album, Forever Your Girl, in 1988. Her debut album spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart and received a platinum certificate in 1989.

The singer also appeared as a judge on American Idol in 2002 but departed the show after eight seasons in July 2009 over salary negotiations. The actress was reportedly receiving $5 million per season but was seeking nearly $20 million for her return. She was later replaced by Ellen DeGeneres on the show.

She has acted in many movies and TV shows including, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Celebrity Ghost Stories, Neighbours, Junior High School, and A Sister's Secret, among others. She even judged the American edition of The X Factor and So You Think You Can Dance.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown’s net worth is $4 million. East Cleveland, Ohio-born actress, comedian, host, writer, and producer joined acting classes in Hollywood after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of Akron.

Brown started her career with commercials before making her debut in His Woman, His Wife in 2000. Her net worth is the result of more than 140 acting credits. She is best known for starring as Helen Dubois on Drake & Josh, Danielle "Dani" Duncan on The Odd Couple, Nora Rogers on Mom, Sherilyn Thomas on Big Shot, and Shirley Bennett on NBC's Community.

Leslie Jordan

Actor and playwright Leslie Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be $2.5 million. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-born, Leslie, moved to Hollywood in 1982 to pursue his acting dreams.

Some of his most renowned TV work and movie projects include Star Trek: Voyager, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Caroline in the City, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Frankenstein General Hospital, Farm Sluts, and Black Velvet Pantsuit, among many others. Jordan’s best onstage performance was his rendition of Brother Boy in Sordid Lives.

Being openly gay, Jordan has also starred in the pilot episode of the first interactive, gay-themed comedy show, Laugh Out.

All three stars will now judge the pooches on The American Rescue Dog Show on ABC. Tune in on Wednesday to watch the rescued companions as they face various challenges to win the title on The American Rescue Dog Show.

