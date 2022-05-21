Shark Tank Season 13 finale: Why did Kevin Hart and sharks reject three deals?

Shark Tank Season 13 has ended with its finale airing on ABC on Friday. It featured four businesses, out of which only one got the deal.

Actor, comedian, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart was the guest shark, joining the show’s regular sharks panel — Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban.

Shark Tank is a business-themed reality TV show where aspiring business owners and founders appear to seek investors/sharks to grow their company. Season 13 started on October 8, 2021, and ended on May 20, 2022.

The finale welcomed four companies — The Transformation Factory, The Players Trunk, Aqua Boxing Glove, and Project Pollo.

Who got the deal and who didn’t on Shark Tank?

Only The Transformation Factory got a deal, while the remaining three failed to impress the sharks with their respective pitches. Take a look at the details:

The Transformation Factory (TTF)

Founded by Alexiou Gibson, TTF sells sea moss gel that helps in weight loss, better digestion, and faster metabolism. The entrepreneur from Wellington, Florida, got the business idea after consuming sea moss helped him shed 300 pounds of weight. The product is a superfood for vegans.

On the company’s website, Gibson sells each jar of flavored sea moss from $30.99-$35.99. As the ingredient is not found in America, the cost price is slightly higher.

He gave a deal of $500K for a 5% stake in the company. Alexiou started the company in 2020 and, since then, has made a 35% profit margin, which is $1.4 million. On Shark Tank, Gibson said that his company had made $3.5 million in sales.

As his pitch was pretty impressive, Kevin Hart jumped in to make a deal with Gibson, but the actor wanted a 20% stake in the company. He even got Barbara Corcoran in as a partner, but the founder was reluctant to go with the deal.

Then, Kevin O’Leary offered a 30% stake, which Gibson refused to accept. Finally, Hart joined hands with Mark Cuban and got a deal for $600K for 20% of the company.

This was the only deal made in the season finale (Episode 24).

The Players Trunk

The Players Trunk is a startup founded by five friends, namely Hunter Pomerantz, Charles Matthews, Jason Lansing, Austin Pomerantz, and Zavier Simpson. They sell former college athletes’ sports gear online.

The founders sought $650K for 5% of the company from the sharks with a $13 million valuation. The Players Trunk’s team informed that they made $1.3 million in sales from their dorm room in college.

The sharks seemed pretty interested in the business. Thus, Hart and Cuban jointly offered $650K for 30%. Kevin O’Leary was the least impressed shark and called them “bozos” for not accepting Hart and Cuban’s offer.

The founders counter-offered $750K for a 7.5% stake, but sharks backed out, so The Players trunk didn’t get any deal on Shark Tank.

Aqua Boxing Glove

Aqua Boxing Glove founder Tony Adeniran is a professional boxer who runs a boxing gym in Houston, Texas. He sells a training tool (boxing gloves) that uses water for weight resistance.

Adeniran created the product during the 2020 pandemic when his gym was shut down.

He came on Shark Tank with an offer of $100K for a 10% stake in the company. The sharks liked the concept of Aqua Boxing Glove but were reluctant to invest in the company as it had not started bringing in business yet.

The founder recently had an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign, which didn’t go down well with the sharks. All the sharks backed out as the business was just at the initial stage. Thus, Adeniran got no deal.

Project Pollo

The founder of Project Pollo, Lucas Bradbury, from Kansas, runs a restaurant chain of vegan fast food. He sells plant-based chicken, which is basically soy but tastes like meat. He appeared on Shark Tank Season 13 finale with a deal of $2.5 million for a 5% stake in the company.

As soon as the sharks found out about the offer, they gasped and were surprised by Bradbury’s asking for a $50 million valuation. The sharks also didn’t offer any deal to the founder because they thought he was moving too fast, making it a risky business.

Bradbury claimed to have opened around 8-10 restaurants within a year. As the sharks didn’t want to take any risks, they all backed out.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 13 ended with just one deal in its finale. The show aired new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Ravi Iyer