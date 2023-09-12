"She has every right to protect her child": Sade Bagnerise receives support as she shares bullying footage in wake of recent arrest

The internet went into a frenzy after singer-actor Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise was arrested in March 2023 for cruelty against children. However, Sade seems to be garnering a lot of support from the internet after it was revealed that she helped her son fight off his bullies which led to the arrest. Sade, who has two kids, posted several disturbing screenshots and ring camera videos of her son and daughter being threatened and attacked by bullies. It is worth mentioning that some of these bullies were grown men as well.

Since the screenshots were revealed, netizens showed respect for Sade as they noted that it was her right to defend her kids from threats. They were adamant that Sade had done nothing wrong and rallied against bullying with her. Some even went on to say that they would have done the same thing had they been in her place.

Social media users took to comment on Shade Room's Instagram post that covered the incident and one person even said:

The incident took place in March 2023 when Sade Bagnerise was arrested on three charges. These included cruelty to children on the third degree, battery, and cruelty to children on the first degree. The charges carried a bond of $1000, $5000, and $25,000 respectively.

Veronica Madison, the mother of the child that Bagnerise and her son allegedly assaulted, said that they were waiting in the bushes before jumping the child when he got off the school bus. An eyewitness also allegedly caught the entire incident on camera. Madison even went on to claim that her son received threats from Sade's son, since the attack.

At the time, Sade simply posted an Instagram story stating:

"I'll be able to comment shortly."

Netizens appalled by disturbing attacks on children: Proclaim support for Sade Bagnerise

Sade Bagnerise took to Instagram on September 11, 2023, to finally reveal her side of the story. As she proudly displayed her ankle monitor, which she received for the charges, she said added a message on her Instagram Stories.

"I will never understand bullying someone and then playing victim when they stand up for themselves. I don't condone bullying and will always protect my kids with my life," Sade's Instagram post read.

She then posted a screenshot of ring camera footage that showed her son being beaten up by three 16-year-old football player bullies. She narrated that a random kid, who took the same school bus as her son, randomly posted his pictures online calling him a Monkey for no reason. Once her son confronted the kid, he did what was showcased in the screenshot of the footage.

She then posted a censored video of one person recording her defenseless son being mercilessly attacked by multiple bullies. Sade claimed that the person posted the video online to make fun of her son and then dropped a diss track. She proceeded to post a video of one of the attackers knocking at her front door, with a black car in the background. However, when the man sees the ring camera, he moves away.

She posted a Snapchat screenshot of the alleged victim threatening her daughter as well. In the next video, she posted footage of her son and daughter hurrying back home after the alleged victim sent two teens to attack her son. Sade also said that a grown woman and two grown men attacked her daughter, leaving her with a knot and bloody mouth.

Netizens were extremely understanding of Sade Bagnerise's actions. People supported her for standing up for her children and stated that they would have done the exact same thing if it had been their kids. Nobody saw an issue except that she was arrested and not the parents of the bullies.

As mentioned earlier, they posted comments on Shade Room's Instagram post about Sade Bagnerise's screenshots about the people bullying her children.

Sade Bagnerise shares two kids with Ne-Yo, 2-year-old Braiden Bagnerise and three-month-old Brixton Smith. The kids involved in the incident are not children she shares with Ne-Yo. She had recently filed for primary custody of her two kids but showed love and support to Ne-Yo and stated that the filing was only for legitimization purposes.