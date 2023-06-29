Who is Sade Bagnerise? Ne-Yo's ex files for primary custody and child support for two children amid legal battle

Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, filed a new lawsuit demanding primary custody of the couple's two children as a counter to the one filed by Ne-Yo himself. According to a Radar Online report from June 27, Sade's lawsuit also involves a demand for Ne-Yo to pay monthly child support. The Grammy-winning artist had earlier filed a lawsuit for joint physical custody.

It is only recently that the singer has settled another lawsuit with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, earlier this year in February. He was also accused of owing over $3 million to the IRS in Back Taxes. However, despite the lawsuit, Sade posted multiple Instagram stories defending Ne-Yo, stating that the lawsuit was just for legitimation.

The singer's ex filed for primary custody of their two kids (Image via Twitter/@NeYoCompound)

Earlier in May 2023, Ne-Yo filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise. According to court documents procured by Radar Online, The singer requested a judge to confirm his belief that he was the father of Sade's two sons, Braiden Bagnerise and Brixton Smith, born in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Ne-Yo asked for a DNA test to be done to ensure that he was the father of Brixton Smith. The singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, also requested Braiden Bagnerise's name be changed to Brixton Smith. He stated that it was in the best interest of both parties to share joint custody of the kids and wanted a liberal parenting schedule. Ne-Yo then requested the court to determine the amount of child support he should pay.

"This man is and has always been a proud pappy": Sade Bagnerise defends Ne-Yo

Sada Bagnerise, also known as Sada Jenea, is a social media Influencer with over 205,000 Instagram followers. Aside from being Ne-Yo's baby mama, nothing more is known about her.

As for her response to Ne-Yo's lawsuit, Sade Bagnerise filed one of her own. Court documents procured by Radar Online state that Sade had filed the lawsuit last week. She demanded the primary physical custody of both children despite agreeing to joint legal custody.

Sade's demands include payment of temporary and permanent child support alongside reimbursement for a fair portion of educational, extracurricular, medical, insurance, and other child-related expenses incurred by her. However, she did agree to weekend visitations for Ne-Yo, along with alternating holiday parenting. In addition, his ex-girlfriend confirmed that the singer was the father of both children.

Sade Bagnerise took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 29, to give an explanation of the situation. She defended Ne-Yo by saying that people were hurting his feelings and that there were no major tussles regarding the child support situation.

"I think y'all are hurting my baby daddy feelings, lol. He says he don't care..but he do..we all care just a little"

Once the news broke Sade Bagnerise posted multiple Instagram stories defending Ne-Yo (Image via Instagram/@itsbigsade)

She said that the Miss Independent singer has always been responsible for her kids since he learned of the pregnancy. She revealed that Ne-Yo has never denied his kids, despite the DNA tests. She called him scandalous but confirmed that he was a good father.

"This man is and has always been a proud pappy. He be scandalous afffff lmao but he does right by ALL his kids."

Once the news broke Sade Bagnerise posted multiple Instagram stories defending Ne-Yo (Image via Instagram/@itsbigsade)

She also wrote that they never had any "nasty battle" regarding child support and that the singer was only "seeking legitimation for legal rights" to his children. Brixton's name change was revealed to be something both of them wanted to do ever since he was born.

"Our financial and parenting plan is also being put in place only FOR THE RECORD !"

She added:

"healthy co-parenting is everything to us and the common goal is to support and shower our kids with LOVE."

Once the news broke Sade Bagnerise posted multiple Instagram stories defending Ne-Yo (Image via Instagram/@itsbigsade)

She then posted a video on her Instagram stories, which showed Ne-Yo taking care of her and her newborn child. She wrote:

"This is the side I wish he'd show y'all more of...Be kind."

Once the news broke Sade Bagnerise posted multiple Instagram stories defending Ne-Yo (Image via Instagram/@itsbigsade)

Ne-Yo pays $12,000 dollars a month for child support

In February 2023, Ne-Yo's ex-wife, Crystal Renay, finalized their divorce, accusing the R&B singer of cheating. The singer had to pay a $1.6 million lump sum. Crystal acquired one of their four homes in Georgia, $20,000 dollars in moving expenses, and a new car worth $150,000, alongside a $3000 a year, and monthly alimony for the next three years.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on July 30, 2022, Crystal Renay heavily criticized the singer by saying:

"8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected"

She added:

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

Ne-Yo reportedly shares joint custody of the couple's three children and has to pay $12,000 a month in child support and additional school expenses. Aside from that, he kept three of the four homes he shares with Crystal and the Bentley Bentayga he bought in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes