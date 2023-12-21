"She is just so embarrassing": Meghan Markle trolled over appearance in Clevr Blends coffee advert

Meghan Markle, the American actress and Duchess of Sussex, has supposedly returned to acting by starring as an intern in an Instagram advertisement for coffee company Clevr Blends.

The video was released on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and showed the beverage brand’s CEO, Hannah Mendoza, giving a “tour” of their headquarters. Markle features in the background, focusing on her work as Hannah says,

"I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing."

The 42-year-old is an investor in the latte startup, as per Forbes. As soon as the ad was released, many social media users started trolling Meghan, calling out her acting skills.

Expand Tweet

Meghan Markle stars in Ad for coffee company, netizens react

Expand Tweet

Clevr Blends is a women-led wellness brand based in coastal California. Their website has stated that "ethics are always at the forefront of our[their] product", and that they "prioritize working with smaller, family-run ingredient suppliers or those with more transparent supply chains." Meghan Markle is an investor in the coffee company.

Markle appeared as a background extra in the latest commercial, as per Page Six. She appeared multiple times in the ad, performing different tasks as an intern. While the brand’s CEO, Hannah Mendoza, walked the viewers through the packaging station, she moved past Markle “lovingly packing … lattes” with the “fulfillment crew,” joking, “They’ve been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2002.”

The clip then cuts to employees working on their computers, with Hannah saying,

"[Here is] our very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team, making sure the website doesn’t crash again like it did last year," gesturing at Meghan.

The Clevr Blends co-founder proceeds to walk through the office as Meghan Markle hands her a cup of the brand’s coffee. Mendoza adds,

“Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together. Our incredible, resilient ops team that have helped make 2023 such a big success.”

As per The Sun, the very busy-looking actress then strolls by and attempts to fist-bump an employee. Meghan seemed to be holding a folder and phone in her ear, and she fumbled the gesture. The mistake led to her cackling as she walked off camera.

Several netizens flooded social media comment sections to throw shade at Markle for acting in a coffee ad three years after resigning from her royal duties, as per Page Six.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some supported and complimented the actress for her participation in the advert.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meghan first announced that she was part of Clevr Blends in December 2020. She stated to Fortune magazine at the time,

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Meghan Markle did not disclose how much money she has invested in the company Clevr Blends, which sells latte powders in matcha, chai, and coffee flavors. CEO Mendoza spoke about the actresses' contribution, saying,

"Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead."

Meghan Markle's current coffee ad has raised speculation that she wants to make a comeback as an actress. After moving back to Hollywood, she has taken on the role of a producer on various projects with her husband, including their Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, as per E! News.