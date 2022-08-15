"She's been waiting for this day": Yaya Mayweather Instagram story sparks hilarious NBA Youngboy reactions 

It seems like Yaya Mayweather did not have to spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, a mother to one of Youngboy NBA's kids.

Mayweather took to Instagram recently, announcing that she was “back home.” She then posted an image of herself posing in front of a full-length mirror alongside her child. However, netizens were quick to note that the background of the image looked familiar.

This was confirmed when popular hip hop news source The Shade Room pointed out that a duvet seen in the background was the same as the one from a previous photo by NBA YoungBoy. The latter had recently posted an image of himself with the same bed spread and identical cupboards in the background. The carpeted flooring in both the separate pictures were also similar.

Funny comments flood Instagram following Yaya Mayweather's recent post

Netizens were shocked to see Yaya Mayweather return to YoungBoy after pleading guilty to aggravated assault which took place at the latter’s residence. Despite being surprised, they attempted to make light of the matter.

A few comments online read:

Netizens react to Iyanna Mayweather moving in with NBA YoungBoy (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Netizens react to Iyanna Mayweather moving in with NBA YoungBoy (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Mayweather continues to support Youngboy NBA following split

Yaya and Youngboy were first romantically linked in December 2018 and have since had an on and off relationship. The duo took a break in March 2019 but were back together the following year after Mayweather got pregnant with his child. Yaya gave birth to their son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. last year.

Last month, fans noticed that Yaya’s lockscreen featured NBA YoungBoy and her father Floyd Mayweather. Many also compared Mayweather to Blueface’s on and off girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

Yaya Mayweather publicly showed support for Youngboy after he was arrested last year. She took to Instagram story to repost Snoop Dogg’s social media post featuring the rapper, insisting that he is not a troublesome figure.

Following Youngboy's release, he was put under house arrest in Utah. Hot News Hip Hop reported that the rapper was living with his girlfriend and baby mama Jazlyn Mychelle. However, it remains unclear whether the latter continues to reside in this residence alongside Yaya Mayweather.

In May, Yaya made headlines for publicly fuming over rumors of her friends allegedly flirting with her baby daddy. She took to her Instagram story, posting a screenshot of YoungBoy’s text messages where he insinuated that one of her friends was trying to get closer to him.

Following Yaya's arrest, XXL Magazine reported that she now faces six years in “deferred adjunction” which is offered to first-time offenders. The mother-of-one must also complete 40 hours of community service and is forbidden from “harassing, threatening or abusively contacting” Jacobs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal