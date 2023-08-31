“She truly won at life”: BTS' V congratulates Kim Ha-young, lucky ARMY from his Dingo Story episode for getting accepted into Army School Corps

BTS' V took to his personal Instagram stories to congratulate his fan, Kim Ha-young, for getting into the Army School Corps. For those unversed, on August 31, V, who is currently promoting his solo album Layover, was a guest on the popular Korean variety program Dingo Story. The show offers a lucky fan the chance to spend an entire day with their favorite Korean celebrity, engaging in enjoyable activities.

This week, V was the special celebrity guest on the show and had the opportunity to meet his fan, Kim Ha-young. While pictures and videos of the episode are doing the rounds on social media, one particular interaction has won fan hearts.

Kim Ha-young informed the writer of Dingo Story to let the 28-year-old idol know that she has been accepted into Army School Corps. The writer forwarded the message to BTS' V, who shared a screenshot of her post on his personal Instagram stories with his own words: "The writer contacted me. Congratulations. Congratulations," accompanied by a celebratory emoticon.

ARMYs are truly happy to witness this heartwarming reaction between the Layover singer and Kim Ha-young. An ARMY who goes by the username @mhereonlyforbts wrote:

"You are telling me Taehyung found Hayoung weverse message that she got accepted in the military academy so he congratulated her and posted their cute pics on his ig? Like she truly won in life".

BTS' V's heartwarming reaction to Kim Ha-young has earned lovable reactions from ARMYs

BTS' V's die-hard fan Kim Ha-young got the golden opportunity to spend an entire day with the singer on Dingo Story. The episode was aired today, on August 31, at 6 pm KST, and is already a hit amongst ARMYs. On the same day, the BTS singer shared a note from Kim Ha-young, which he received via Dingo Story's writer, that she has been accepted into Army School Corps.

The post started with a sweet and simple hello and asked BTS' V about his well-being, especially with the fear of the looming typhoon in Korea. She revealed that the results for Army School Corps were declared today, and she has successfully passed and thought of letting BTS' V know first.

She concluded by saying that she is truly proud to be ARMY (BTS fandom's name), requested him to take care of himself during this heat and wished him a nice day ahead.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are elated to see this heartwarming reaction between BTS' V and his fan, Kim Ha-young, and took to social media to share their reactions on the same. Fans are also happy to see that the Christmas Tree singer publicly acknowledged and congratulated the singer.

Not only that, BTS' V promoted the episode on his personal Instagram stories by sharing the link to the YouTube upload of the episode and also sharing pictures with Kim Ha-young, as promised to her during the shoot of the Dingo Story episode.

During the episode, the two of them enjoyed a delicious meal, shared their life stories, played video games, and took pictures at a classic photobooth. Towards the end, the 28-year-old idol gave Kim Ha-young the sweetest hug, which drew her and ARMYs to tears.

BTS' V has interesting activities planned ahead of the release of Layover

V has kick-started the promotional activities leading up to the release of his album Layover on September 8th, starting with a heartwarming appearance on the variety show Dingo Story. On Saturday, September 2, BTS' V will be making an appearance on Pixid at 6 pm KST, where he will pretend to be a fake cat owner amongst other fans.

On September 6 at midnight KST, BTS member V will be releasing the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. Additionally, on September 6, he will be making his first solo appearance on Yoo Jae-suk's You Quiz on the Block. He last appeared on the show with the other six BTS members in March 2021.

Moreover, marking an eagerly awaited date, BTS' V is set to unveil his debut solo album, Layover, on September 8. This release will be accompanied by music videos for the title track Slow Dancing and the b-side track For Us.

The 28-year-old idol will be making his first-ever solo appearance on SBS' Running Man on Sunday, September 10, at 6:15 pm KST. Next, BTS member V will be guesting on the N POP Music Show on Saturday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 13.

Finally, V is also touted to be the first K-pop idol to guest on Tiny Desk Korea and also make an appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita, although the date has not been announced yet.