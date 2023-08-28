“This genre of Kim Taehyung”: ARMYs go berserk over BTS’ V’s third set of concept photos for Layover

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS’ V, rolled out the third set of concept photos for his upcoming solo album Layover, and ARMYs are loving the pop-funk vibe of the 80s in the photos. The Love Me Again singer is all set to release his debut solo album Layover on September 8 and is on the last leg of his second pre-release round of promotions.

On August 28, he officially released his past singles, Snow Flower, Winter Bear, and Scenery, on worldwide streaming platforms. On August 29 KST, he also released the third set of concept photos for Layover, and fans noted that these concept photos were sensual and edgy as compared to the previous wholesome and heartwarming concept photos, which featured Yeontan.

An ARMY who goes by the username @taehyungpic wrote "This genre of Kim Taehyung" and added a few dreamy snaps from the concept photos. The fan also added a black heart emoticon and "V LAYOVER PHOTO 3. LAYOVER IS COMING."

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung channels his inner rockstar in new concept photos for Layover

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung channeled his inner 80s punk-rock vibe in the new concept photos for Layover, a far cry from the sweet and wholesome concept photos featuring his beloved pet dog Yeontan.

The Rainy Days singer channeled his inner rockstar with bushy hair covering his forehead, a stylish mullet, an iridescent black leather jacket, and kohl-rimmed eyes, looking sultry and smoldering in the pictures. The jacket is from the Men's Summer 2022 collection from the luxury brand CELINE.

The concept photos are reminiscent of the '60s, 70s, and '80s music eras and yesteryear popstars like Billy Ray Cyrus, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Rami Malek from the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, who portrayed the role of lead singer Freddie Mercury from the British rock band Queen.

ARMYs have noted that Kim Taehyung has streamlined a more goth meets pop funk vibe as compared to the classic meets jazz aura he showcased in the first two concept photos. ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise on Kim Taehyung and his flawless visuals, impeccable fashion, and bold make-up look for the third set of concept photos for Layover.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, ARMYs have noticed that Kim Taehyung's latest concept photos remind them of his look from the music video teasers of his b-side song Blue, which is set to release on September 13, five days after the release of the album on September 8.

In the mix of the punk-rock look, there are some soft visuals of the idol with uncombed blonde hair and oversized sweaters, sequin-laced outfits, and an alluring bathrobe look, showcasing the range and versatility of his talent, fashion, and his commitment to delivering nothing but the best for his debut album Layover.

Kim Taehyung is all set to release the music video for Slow Dancing on September 8

Expand Tweet

BTS' V is in the second and final leg of the pre-release promotional schedule for Layover. On September 6 at midnight KST, he will be releasing the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. Two days after that, on September 8, he will be releasing the full album at 1 pm KST with the music videos for Slow Dancing and the b-side track For Us.

On September 13, five days after the release of Layover, he will release the final music video, which is Blue, and embark upon post-release promotional activities.

BTS' V has recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify with his upcoming album Layover. He achieved this remarkable feat with only two pre-release singles, Love Me Again and Rainy Days. More information regarding his future activities will be revealed soon.