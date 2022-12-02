ShredSkinz on Shark Tank: Meet the sauna suits founder with an athletic background

In the latest episode of Shark Tank, investors will meet founder Kalaii Griffin II as he pitches for his sauna suit business, ShredSkinz. ShredSkinz is a single-use sauna suit that helps in more sweating while exercising. The synopsis of the new episode reads:

"Last into the Tank is an athlete from Lynn, Massachusetts, who introduces his wearable and eco-friendly fitness design making it easier and faster to sweat.”

He will pitch for his sauna suits to Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner. Founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, Daniel Lubetzky will also join investors on the new episode of Shark Tank. Episode 8 of Shark Tank will air on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

ShredSkinz founder appearing on Shark Tank has athletic background

Kalaii Griffin II, the CEO and founder of ShredSkinz, has created the world’s first-ever sauna suit which can be used for a single time and can be recycled.

Kalaii holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the El Paso-based University of Texas. He also represented his university by playing Division I football.

His work experience includes being a sales representative at Portland's Berlin City Nissan and being a business development representative at Rapid7 as of April 2022.

Kalaii was a frequent user of sauna suits but found that reusable suits are difficult to clean after intense workouts and would often tear. As a result, they had to be disposed of.

With the idea of sustainable, hygienic, and environmentally conscious high-performance fitness gear, he started the company ShredSkinz in October 2020 in Dallas. He promoted his brand through social media marketing and it was an instant hit among fitness lovers. All his products were sold in a matter of six days.

Cost of ShredSkinz appearing on Shark Tank

ShredSkinz is a recyclable sauna suit that helps fitness enthusiasts sweat more, resulting in faster weight loss and building muscles.

Kalaii claims that the ShredSkinz can boost metabolism by 20% and speed up weight loss activity by 47%. And since the suit is made from eco-friendly materials, it can be tossed away after single use.

ShredSkinz can be purchased in two ways: a subscription model and a one-time purchase that can be ordered from their official website shredskinz.shop. In the subscription model, the users get a 20% discount. Three delivery frequencies are available in the subscription model - every week, every 2 weeks and every month, all priced at $19.99 per delivery.

A pack of 5 ShredSkinz suits cost $24.99 as a one-time purchase. ShredSkinz is available in four colors - blue, green, pink and black. They also sell Shredshirtz (hoodies) and Shredbandz (headbands) on their website.

Their website mentions that while wearing a ShredSkinz suit, there is a slight risk of dehydration and exhaustion due to heat, heat stroke, and other illnesses that heating may cause, including death. Hence, it is advisable to drink plenty of water before wearing the suit.

If symptoms like nausea, dizziness, muscle cramps, vomiting, or fainting are experienced, emergency medical help must be sought immediately. People over 65, children, people with high blood pressure and pregnant women should avoid using these sauna suits.

Now, with the aim of growing his business, Kalaii will approach investors on Shark Tank and ask for their investment.

Tune in on ABC on Friday to watch the new episode of Shark Tank and find out if Kalaii can make a deal with the Sharks to promote his product further.

Poll : 0 votes