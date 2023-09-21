Sky Ferreira extended 2023 tour: New dates, where to buy tickets, prices, venues & all you need to know

Sky Ferreira has an upcoming extended tour, with the new dates scheduled from November 25, 2023 to December 11, 2023 in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will support the singer's earlier tour in the US, which ran from June 29, 2023 to July 8, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Dallas, Chicago, and New York City, via a post on her official Instagram page.

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 22, 2023 at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website.

Sky Ferreira is building momentum for her upcoming album

Sky Ferreira has been working on her second studio album, Masochism, since 2014. The singer revealed the title of her album on April 7, 2015. After that, the album was on hold for a long time with the singer busy with her other projects.

In 2022, the singer released the album's first single, signalling that the album was in progress. The single, Don't Forget, was received with positive reviews from the general listener and some critics, though Pitchfork magazine's reviews were entirely negative.

After the release of her single, Sky Ferreira embarked on her first headliner show this year in June, playing five dates throughout the next month across mainland United States.

Now the singer will embark on her second headliner tour this year, also her second tour in four years. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

November 25, 2023 - Pomona, California at The Glass House

November 29, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Trees

November 30, 2023 - Austin, Texas at Emo's

December 3, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade - Haven

December 4, 2023 - Madison, Tennessee at Eastside Bowl

December 6, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at The Metro

December 7, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan at Majestic Theater

December 9, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theater of Living Arts

December 10, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club

December 11, 2023 - New York City, New York at Webster Hall

More about Sky Ferreira and her music career

Sky Ferreira was born on July 8, 1992. She grew up in Los Angeles and is of Native American-Portugese-Brazilian heritage. The singer was raised by her grandmother, a hair stylist to the late Michael Jackson, and was encouraged by him to pursue music.

The singer began her career by uploading demo tracks to the music streaming site MySpace, which landed her a recording contract with Parlophone. Subsequently, she switched to Capitol Records, releasing her debut EP, As If!, on March 22, 2011.

The singer achieved her chart breakthrough with her second EP, Ghost, released on October 16, 2012. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The singer achieved critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Night Time, My Time, released on October 29, 2013. The album peaked at number 40 on the Australian album chart. Speaking about the album in an interview with Pitchfork on October 13, 2013, the singer elaborated on the album's themes.

"This record is really honest. In some ways, I was trying to make it universally relatable, but it's obviously about myself. I felt like it needed to be personal—otherwise, it would've sounded like every other pop record."

The singer continued:

"I wouldn't say I'm a negative person, but I certainly read into things pretty hard. I'm self-destructive in some ways, so with each thing that happens to me, I observe and try to fix my flaws. I'll be like, "What's wrong with me? What's wrong with my life? Let me obsess over it!" I'll be really upset about it. That's why I have to make my music sound airy."

Aside from her music career, Sky Ferreira is also known for her acting career, having starred in several films. Notable among these was her role as Bridget Callahan in the film American Woman.