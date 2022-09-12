Snake in the Grass Season 1 Episode 7: Who are the contestants? Release date and more

Snake in the Grass is back with another wild adventure. Each episode of the survival show features four contestants who are dropped into the Central American jungle for 36 hours where they will have to compete in challenges to win $100,000. Strangers Lacey Jones, Brett Kessinger, David Redmond, and Rogerlyn Taylor will be seen in the upcoming episode, fighting it out for the “survival of the sneakiest”.

The synopsis of the latest episode titled Costa Rica Karen reads:

"A survivalist from "Naked and Afraid" clashes with the team as clues to the Snake's identity mount."

Snake in the Grass Season 1 Episode 7 will air on USA Network on Monday, September 12, at 11 pm ET.

Who will be competing in the latest episode of Snake in the Grass

The thrilling social experiment that put its contestants in the wilderness for 36 hours is back with a new segment. Read on to learn more about the four contestants who will be seen fighting tooth and nail for a chance at winning $100,000.

Lacey Jones

The 36-year-old Army veteran, who has appeared on multiple seasons of Naked and Afraid, is set to appear on the latest episode of Snake in the Grass. She has some experience in the wild due to her presence on the Discovery show. Lacey’s mother was a naturalist, and she grew up without a TV in the house. Her unconventional childhood got her interested in the outdoors. Growing up, the star even attended a survivalist school.

Brett Kessinger

The 29-year-old marketer who is set to appear on the show is from St. Louis, Montana. He has a knack for trying new things. In a clip from the Snake in the Grass, he said that he likes to think that he’s a "good sport" and that he’s not afraid of following through, be it injuries or other people. He also said:

"Every time I have an opportunity to try something new, be it skydiving, rock climbing, you know water rafting, I’m all about the adventure."

David Redmond

The 50-year-old IT Manager from Atlanta refers to himself as an Ironman Athlete. In his introduction for the episode, he let the viewers know about his competitiveness. He said:

"My competitiveness on a scale of one to ten is probably like a twelve."

He has run a triathlon, played football in college, and has three degrees. Redmond said that he’s "willing to do almost anything to win."

Rogerlyn Taylor

The 26-year-old Insurance Producer from Laural, Maryland is a “rule breaking pageant queen.” On Snake in the Grass, she has stepped out of her comfort zone. She described her personality as “loud” and said that she’s often judged for her personality. Rogerlyn also added:

"I do play well with others."

More about the show

In each episode of Snake in the Grass, four players team up as they set off to spend 36 hours in the jungle on a mission to win the cash prize. One amongst the four is the Snake, who aims to sabotage the team and keep them from winning. The contestants engage in a series of tasks and after every successful task, they get a hint to help identify the snake. One of the hints in the upcoming episode is:

"You never know, at first glace, the snake competed in pole dance."

USA Network's press release read:

"The players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles."

At “overnighting” in the remote Central American jungle, the team will assemble at the Snake Pit to try and figure out the saboteur. However, if they guess wrong, the Snake will walk away with all the money.

Edited by Babylona Bora