Snake In The Grass Season 1 Episode 6: The Snake bites hard and takes home a cash prize of $100,000

Snake In The Grass aired a brand new episode on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11.00 pm ET on USA Network. Four new strangers put their best foot forward to earn clues that will reveal the Snake's identity. The Snake can be any one of the four contestants, who could potentially sabotage challenges to ensure the clues aren't revealed.

On tonight's episode of Snake In The Grass was a challenging ride of mind games as the contestants strategized to find the Snake and protect their identities. This week's contestants included Nai, Michael, Brandon, and Chelsea. While all four of them did their best to gain clues, one played the game too well and won $100,000.

The Snake takes home the cash prize in Snake In The Grass Season 1, Episode 6

The four Snake In The Grass contestants looked enthusiastic for their first challenge as they were introduced to the game's rules. As soon as they realized there was a Snake amongst them, everyone promised to figure out its identity by gaining all clues for the two challenges that lay ahead of them.

For the first challenge, they had to zipline from one mountain to the other and pull the other contestants along as they collected five blocks on the zipline to win the challenge. However, as Michael stepped on the rope, he struggled to get to the end.

Although Michael apologized, the Snake In The Grass contestants failed the challenge and the chance to win their clue. However, they still had the chance to grab a clue back at camp. While on their way to camp, Nai didn't say much about herself, which instantly raised a red flag among the other cast members.

At the camp, the players retrieved the clue which said:

"The Snake was a bully...a title well-earned, but it didn't take long for the tables to turn. Had they held back and not pushed too far, the Snake would not be left with a scar."

The Snake In The Grass contestants discussed the aspect of bullying and showed off their physical scars. However, Nai didn't do any of that, which raised suspicion among members. Nai felt that Chelsea was bullying her.

In the next challenge, the players had to gain a key to the clue box by putting enough water using bamboo sticks into the tree bark. While Brandon and Chelsea worked together with only one stick, Nai and Michael proposed using all of them. While the former group was initially skeptical, they agreed and successfully won the challenge.

The final clue that was revealed to the Snake In The Grass team said:

"The Master in a Dungeon with many a disguise. Snake has a voice that can change before your eyes."

As soon as host Bobby Bones read the clue, Brandon exclaimed that he knew who the Snake was and handed the clue over to Michael, who gave it to Chelsea. Brandon revealed that he thought Michael was the Snake because he looked like he played games like Dungeons & Dragons.

However, most of the votes went to Nai at the Snake Pit. However, Michael was revealed to be the Snake, and as the other contestants failed to reveal his identity, he went home with $100,000.

Fans react to Michael's Snake revelation in this week's episode

While some fans guessed the Snake's identity, others complimented Michael for playing a good game.

Snake In The Grass has been extremely popular amongst viewers as they are intrigued by the show's thrill and suspense. Fans keep posting their guesses on social media and join the contestants in revealing the identity of the Snake, which makes the show engaging.

