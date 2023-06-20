Sneakerheads likens the upcoming Nike Calm Slides with Yeezy design: “Finally some Nike Yeezy slides lmao”

Almost as old as time, slip-on, laceless footwear solutions have seen an explosion in popularity and variety over the last couple of years, and the new Nike Calm slide is the latest addition. The Calm Slide design is a fresh competitor in the crowded market and was unveiled by the Swoosh at the start of this year. Finally, these footwear pieces are getting ready for launch in the coming weeks. They will be offered in four color options.

Internet users appeared somewhat underwhelmed by these Nike Calm Slide designs since they thought they resembled the Adidas Yeezy Slides. One of them even commented,

One of the internet user remarked

The new Nike Calm Slide is slated to go on sale on July 14, 2023. These slides will be sold both online and in-store by the Swoosh label, the SNRKS app, and numerous connected retail stores. Additionally, the fixed price for these gender-neutral footwear items will be $50.

Internet compared the Nike Calm Slide designs with the widely recognized Yeezy Slides

The internet compared the design of the upcoming Nike Calm Slides with the Yeezy Slide. Most of them seemed disappointed and said that Nike copied the Yeezy's design. Many have said that Kanye West is the true innovator of slides.

One of them even wrote that Ye is the biggest influencer of the Swoosh label. Some of them even made amusing comments about how they could finally wear these Calm Slides with Nike socks guilt-free. Some even quoted them as Nike Yeezy Slides. Another internet user said that everyone wants to be Yeezy.

Here are more recorded reactions of the fans

Some called Kanye the real culture of slides. A handful of them made snarky comments about Nike, claiming that the company sues everyone who mimics its designs and that they were now doing the same. One said that Kanye must sue the shoe company like it does in these situations.

Take a look at more comments on the new Nike Calm Slides

Not all of them were critical of the upcoming slide pack. There were still a few of them who appreciated the four hues of the slides and expressed their willingness to own all the colorways.

The upcoming Nike Calm Slides have rubber outer sole unit with patterned stripes

Juiced @JuicedIO Do you prefer the Yeezy Slides or the Nike Calm Slides? Do you prefer the Yeezy Slides or the Nike Calm Slides? https://t.co/pkkxCQvcwm

One of the major fads of 2022 was foam-based slip-on footwear, with nearly every brand in the footwear industry stepping up to debut their version of the viral design to match the popularity found in the Yeezy Slide, Foam RNNR, and Salehe Bembury's reinterpretation of the Crocs—the Pollex Clog. While Jordan Brand did enter the market with the System.23 shape, Nike itself didn't until now. Earlier this year, the brand revealed its Nike Calm Slides.

The description of the Calm Slides on the Swoosh's webpage read,

"When it comes to these slides, it's all in the name. Take a deep breath and slip into a minimalist look with maximalist cushioning. Contoured foam is seamlessly created from one piece, and cradles your feet to help keep them in place. To top it off, the water-friendly design dries quickly—making it ideal for relaxing poolside. You get all of the style, none of the effort. It's time for some Calm."

Unmistakably evoking the design of the Adidas Yeezy Slide, the newest shape from NIKE, Inc., does not recreate the lounge-ready footwear design, instead opting for an acceptable traction solution, enough cushioning, and a comfy footbed, along with a single-piece "roof" directly behind the forefoot.

The Calm slide, which draws on the fashionable look made known and frequently linked with Kanye West's idea, potentially upgrades the DNA of the already-existing (and extremely profitable) Nike Benassi. Although the one-piece structure matches the aforementioned Three Stripes design, a more substantial midsole places the brand's future model next to the Jordan Sophia.

Last but not least, the outsoles pay homage to the iconic Air Force 1, combining performance history with contemporary style.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Nike Calm Slide pack that will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

